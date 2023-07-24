On Sunday (July 23) afternoon, a woman was reportedly stripped naked and beaten by miscreants associated with the ruling Trinamool Congress party. The incident took place in Burwan village in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

As per a report by Aaj Tak Bangla, the woman was thrashed and sexually assaulted by TMC goons for joining the Congress party. When two Congress workers tried to save the victim, they were also beaten by the miscreants.

The Trinamool Congress goons also attacked the family members of the two Congress workers, who came to the rescue of the woman. The victim and three others were admitted to the local hospital, before being transferred to the Kandi Subdivision hospital.

Citing local sources, Aaj Tak Bangla reported that the woman was a member of the ruling Trinamool Congress party. After being denied a ticket in the panchayat election, she contested the polls as an independent candidate.

The victim later joined the Congress party. After TMC goons learnt about the matter, they beat her black and blue. “I was a member of the Trinamool Congress. I supported the Congress party so they thrashed me brutally. The TMC miscreants disrobed and assaulted me on the road,” the woman narrated.

“They stripped me naked and beat me,” she told an Aaj Tak Bangla reporter. The incident led to an atmosphere of chaos and unrest in the area. On being informed about the matter, the police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Another day, another woman is assaulted and stripped naked in West Bengal’s Burwan (Murshidabad). She was assaulted by TMC workers because she supported an independent candidate, who is now with the Congress.



Mamata Banerjee has maintained stoic silence. So has Rahul Gandhi.



In… pic.twitter.com/8WAL5sb1th — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 24, 2023

While speaking about the matter, BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya said, “Another day, another woman is assaulted and stripped naked in West Bengal’s Burwan (Murshidabad). She was assaulted by TMC workers because she supported an independent candidate, who is now with Congress.

“Mamata Banerjee has maintained stoic silence. So has Rahul Gandhi,” he emphasised. The development comes days amid public outrage over a viral video from Manipur wherein two women were gang-raped and paraded naked by a mob of men.

BJP workers sexually assaulted by TMC goons in West Bengal

On Thursday (July 20), a BJP gram sabha candidate in West Bengal informed that she was physically assaulted, stripped and paraded naked by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party during the panchayat elections.

As per a report by ANI, the incident took place on July 8, 2023, in Dakshin Panchla in the Howrah district of West Bengal. In her official complaint filed with the Panchla police, the victim narrated that the assault was carried out by TMC gram sabha candidate Hemanta Roy at the polling station.

She further added that Roy was accompanied by other 40-50 TMC workers, including Noor Alam, Sanju Das, Ranabir Panja, Sukamal Panja, Alfi Sk. The copy of the First Information Report (FIR), as reported by Republic TV, read, “They hit me on my chest, and head with sticks and pushed me out of the polling booth.”

The victim pointed out that the TMC gram sabha candidate instigated party workers such as Sukamal Panja and Ali Sheikh to tear her saree and inner dress. “They further assaulted me and forced me to undress naked and molested me in front of other people,” she emphasised.

Another complaint filed by a woman candidate of BJP, in Howrah’s Domjur… She was groped and assaulted, by TMC candidate and his agents, inside the counting center on 11th Jul 2023. Mamata Banerjee’s police is still to file an FIR. These are not isolated instances of crimes… pic.twitter.com/EL27FlYY6j — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 21, 2023

On Friday (July 21), BJP national spokesperson Amit Malviya informed that a woman candidate of his party was groped and assaulted by workers of the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal.

He had shared the screenshot of an online police complaint, filed by the victim wherein she accused two TMC workers, namely Arun Thakur and Shuvankar Malik of sexually assaulting her.

The complaint filed with the Domjur police stated, “This said persons touched the secret part of my body throughout the counting and as well beat me during the counting.”

“As per the guideline of respected High Court a male was not supposed to touch a female, but this said persons continuously beaten me and touched the secret parts of my body which is against law and order,” it added.

The victim said that the assault was orchestrated by TMC Block (Jagatballavpur) President Subir Chatterjee and Dibyendu Chatterjee, TMC President for Makardah-1 Anchal. She also requested to police to analyse the CCTV footage of Room No 2 and Table No 9 (Round 1) in the Domjur counting hall.

“This is also to inform you that we have requested many times verbally to Domjur BDO Gargi Das but she has not taken any satisfactory action against this. Hope you will take necessary action against the said person and will continue with your legal steps against this said persons to save the democracy of India,” the BJP candidate said in her complaint.