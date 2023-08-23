The Land and Office of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs issued a notice to the Jama Masjid in the national capital opposite the Parliament. The notice states that the Masjid would be inspected on Monday, in accordance with a Delhi High Court order.

Reportedly, a notice was affixed to the New Delhi Jama Masjid’s wall on Friday evening directing the “occupant of the property to maintain preparedness and submit documents/maps to substantiate their claims during the inspection.

On the basis of the recommendation of a two-member committee on denotified Waqf properties, the Ministry decided to assume control of 123 properties owned by the Delhi Waqf Board, including mosques, dargahs, and graveyards. Amanatullah Khan, the board’s chairman, had received a letter from the Ministry notifying him about the decision.

Meanwhile, the Imam of Jama Masjid Muhibullah Nadwi has claimed that there is no threat to the mosque adding that there are valid documents. Nadwi also invited the media to be present during the inspection of the mosque.

It is pertinent to recall that in May this year, the Delhi High Court refused to put a stay on the inspection of 123 Delhi Waqf Board properties by the Central government. The decision came after a petition was filed to stop the inspection challenging the central government’s decision to absolve the Waqf Board from matters pertaining to the concerned 123 properties.

On February 17, 2023, the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs posted notices outside 123 properties in Delhi, stating that they are no longer considered properties of the Delhi Waqf Board.

As reported earlier, the said properties include mosques, dargahs, and a cemetery. Prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, these properties were given to the Delhi Waqf Board by the Congress-led UPA government. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad raised concerns about the prominent locations of these properties and approached the court.

A one-member committee and a two-member committee comprising a retired SDM and a former Delhi High Court judge were formed to hear from the affected parties. The committee had recommended a physical inspection of the said 123 properties.