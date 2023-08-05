The grisly targeted attack on Hindu devotees during the Jalabhishek Yatra in Haryana’s Nuh by the Islamist mobs has left a deep scar on the mental psyche of countless victims. More riveting first-hand accounts of the horrific terror act are coming out as victims are finally speaking up to shatter the Gobel-esque propaganda being peddled by the Islamo-leftist cabal. In a brazen attempt to white-wash the gravity of the crime and unequivocally call out this act of terror on Hindu devotees, the ecosystem has been shamelessly pinning the blame on devotees.

However, Ravi Gupta (40), who is a manager at the Pinangwan branch of Sarva Haryana Gramin Bank, has recollected his horrifying experience of narrowly escaping the attack by the Islamist mobs in Nuh. The accounts narrated by the victims like Gupta, clearly underscores that the Islamist mob targeted people for their religious beliefs and even brutally attacked those who were not part of the religious Yatra or would have touched the so-called raw nerve of victimhood of the mob in any manner.

According to several victims, the Islamist mob not just targeted and attempted to hold Hindu devotees part of the Yatra hostage, but they also randomly attacked Hindus passing by or living in their neighbourhood.

Bank Manager Gupta stated that he was heading toward his home in Hodal when an Islamist mob intercepted him in Singar. The mob shouted and launched a brutal attack to lynch him.

As per a report by The Indian Express, Gupta said, “At 5.30 pm, I was intercepted by a mob. They were running after someone. Suddenly, someone pointed towards me and said ‘pakdo, maro, bhaag na jaaye’ (catch him, hit him, and don’t let him run away).”

He stated that the mob not only attacked him, they robbed him and burnt his vehicle to foil any attempt to escape from the brutal onslaught.

He added, “They attacked me brutally with lathis. My helmet saved me initially, but they took it off. They hit me on my thighs, feet, and shoulders. I also sustained a head injury. My mobile phone and Rs 4,000 in cash were gone as they tore my pocket. Later, I learned that my bike was set on fire.”

Subsequently, he stated that he filed a complaint on Friday, 4 August and it has been made part of a “cumulative FIR”.

Hindu patients in a hospital were segregated on a religious basis and attacked by a Muslim mob

Earlier there have been media reports that more than fifty rioters barged into a hospital in Haryana’s Nuh. They assaulted the patients, health workers, and doctors after segregating them on the basis of their religion.

The murderous Muslim mob assaulted Hindu doctors and victims after separating them from Muslims. A doctor’s three-year-old daughter was also beaten with sticks.

The report added that a pregnant woman who was admitted to the hospital was also attacked by the mob. The Islamist mob attacked her with sticks on her arms and legs. The woman collapsed after she was pushed and shoved for trying to escape the mob.

Later, the police analysed the CCTV footage and identified the two accused Nadir and Anjum, who were part of the mob. Both of them were arrested for indulging in riots and violence.

Previously, there was the murder case of Shakti Saini, who worked at a sweet shop. He was dragged from the shop and brutally killed. Later, the mob threw his body at the Chowk. His case had highlighted that the Islamist mob attacked Hindus who were or weren’t a part of the Shobha Yatra.