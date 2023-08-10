Kuwait has banned the Hollywood film Barbie over its portrayal of a same-sex couple. The movie, directed by Greta Gerwig featuring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, has collected over a Billion dollars worldwide in box office collections. Despite the box office success, many in the Middle East have raised objections to the film’s portrayal of same-sex relationship. The film earlier faced a ban in Vietnam.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Information announced the ban on Barbie, citing its infringement upon the nation’s laws and values. While the precise laws and values weren’t specified, it’s apparent that the depiction of homosexuality likely contributed to the ban. Lafi Al-Subaie, the head of the film censorship committee, has said that it propagates ideas promoting inappropriate conduct and distorting societal values.

Barbie is also feeling the heat in Lebanon, where the culture minister, Mohammad Mortada, said that Barbie “promotes homosexuality” and “contradicts values of faith and morality.” Mortada also said that the film “diminishes the importance of the family unit.”

The film ‘Barbie,’ featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the main roles, premiered in theatres on July 21. Despite receiving varied reviews, the movie has positioned itself among the top-grossing films of 2023. Notably, ‘Barbie’ and its director Greta achieved a significant milestone last weekend, crossing the USD 1 billion mark in global box office earnings. This achievement is historic, marking the first instance of a movie directed by a woman to reach this milestone.

The prohibition of Barbie adds to the trend of banning films in the Middle East due to apprehensions surrounding homosexuality. Within the past few years, films like Call Me by Your Name, Moonlight, and The Danish Girl, have encountered bans in the region. This ban on Barbie exemplifies an escalating lack of tolerance towards homosexuality in the Middle East, a sentiment accentuated by the religious underpinnings prevalent in the predominantly Muslim countries of the region.