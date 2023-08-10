Leader of Opposition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday (10th August) while addressing the Parliament blatantly invited foreign intervention in India’s internal affairs. While talking on the no-confidence motion, the Congress MP said that Manipur became the “civil war-like” talking point worldwide.

He said, “When you (PM Modi) visited Europe, in France where you were conferred with an award, we were also happy about it. At that time, Manipur was being discussed in the European Parliament, it was being discussed in America too.”

Chowdhury said that the Congress had then tried to explain time and again that the “Manipur issue cannot be confined to any state or any nation, it has already assumed a global dimension that is why Prime Minister’s intervention is indispensible, is called for. That was our argument. There is no harm.”

Notably, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress received widespread positive coverage in the foreign media during the sensitive time. The BJP has hit out at the LoP asking why is Congress against India.

After he said Kashmir is not India's matter but India Pak matter ; after Rahul demands intervention into India from US, UK; after Nehru internationalised Kashmir now this…

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury’s controversial statement comes a day after Kapil Sibal while arguing against abrogation of Article 370 called for a Brexit-like referendum in Kashmir.

[Article 370] Senior Lawyer Kapil Sibal bats for Brexit like referendum in Jammu and Kashmir, #CJI says “No Question of it!”#SupremeCourtOfIndia #article370 pic.twitter.com/GHXwLKcszR — LawBeat (@LawBeatInd) August 9, 2023

“Ultimately this was political decision taken in the context of the situation then prevailing, right. And the complete abrogation of Article 370 must also be a political decision. Your Lordships will remember in Brexit what happened, there was no constitutional provision seeking a referendum. But when you want to severe a relationship which has been entered in, you must ultimately seek the opinion of the people. Because people are central to this decision,” said Sibal whose argument was shot down by the Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.