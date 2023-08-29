The G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi next month is fast approaching, and the attendees are expected to arrive soon. Throughout the summit, over 30 hotels located in Delhi-NCR will serve as accommodation for the delegates. According to India Today, the ITC Maurya Sheraton will be the residence of US President Joe Biden, while Chinese President Xi Jinping will stay at the Taj Palace. In total, 23 Delhi hotels and nine NCR Hotels will be hosting the G20 delegates.

The hotels that will host leaders and delegates in Delhi are ITC Maurya, Taj Mansingh, Taj Palace, Hotel Oberoi, Hotel Lalit, The Lodhi, Le Meridian, Hyatt Regency, Shangri-La, Leela Palace, Hotel Ashoka, Eros Hotel, The Surya, Radisson Blue Plaza, JW Marriott, Sheraton, The Leela Ambience Convention, Hotel Pullman, Rosette Hotel and The Imperial.

The hotels that will host leaders and delegates in NCR are The Vivanta (Surajkund), ITC Grand (Gurugram), Taj City Centre (Gurugram), Hyatt Regency (Gurugram), The Oberoi (Gurugram), WestINN (Gurugram), Crown Plaza (Greater Noida).

Arrangements at different hotels for world leaders during G20 summit

According to unnamed sources of India Today, the ITC Maurya Hotel, where US President Joe Biden will be staying during the upcoming event, will have commandos from the “American Secret Service” stationed on every floor. Biden’s room will be located on the 14th floor, which will be accessed via a special lift. It has been reported that a total of 400 rooms have been reserved at the hotel for the event.

Sources have disclosed the arrangements for the upcoming event, stating that various delegations from different countries have already arrived in India. According to the sources, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will be staying at the Shangri-La Hotel, while French President Emmanuel Macron will be accommodated at the Claridges Hotel. Australian PM Anthony Albanese will stay at the Imperial Hotel, and Chinese President Xi Jinping will reside at the Taj Palace Hotel.

The Oberoi Hotel in Delhi will house the Turkish delegation, while delegations from Mauritius, Netherlands, Nigeria, and Spain will stay at Le Meridien, as per sources. The delegations from China and Brazil will be hosted at the Taj Palace, Delhi, and the Indonesian and Australian delegations will be accommodated at the Imperial Hotel. Similarly, the Shangri-La Hotel will be the venue for the United Kingdom and Germany’s delegations, while the Italian and Singaporean delegations will be staying at the Hyatt Regency in Delhi.

The US delegation will be staying at the ITC Maurya Sheraton in Chanakyapuri, while the Oman delegation will stay at the Lodhi Hotel. The French delegation will be hosted at the Claridges Hotel and the Bangladesh delegation at the Grand Hyatt in Gurugram. As per sources, the Lalit Hotel in Delhi will be the venue for the delegations from Canada and Japan. The Korean delegation will be hosted at the Oberoi Hotel in Gurugram, the Egyptian delegation at the ITC Sheraton in Saket, and the Saudi Arabian delegation at the Leela Hotel in Gurugram. The UAE delegation will be staying at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Delhi, as per sources.

Central agencies on high alert ahead of G20

To ensure the safety of foreign guests, central paramilitary forces, NSG commandos, and Delhi Police teams will be working together. Each security agency’s commandos have been assigned specific tasks. Additionally, the American Secret Service squad, responsible for Biden’s security, will arrive in Delhi three days prior to the two-day G20 summit that starts on September 9.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has held several meetings to discuss security arrangements, and 50 CRPF teams will be deployed to protect G20 delegates. The CRPF has set up a team of 1,000 personnel at the VIP Security Training Centre in Greater Noida to ensure the foreign guests’ security during the G20 summit.