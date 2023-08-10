Trinamool Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar Mahua Moitra used the opportunity to address the lower house of the parliament in her vitriol against the majority community of the country. She expressed her contempt and hatred for the prime minister’s display of respect to the Adheenam seers during their visit to New Delhi to deliver the Sengol which was placed near the chair of the speaker of the lower house.

She alleged, “India has lost confidence in you. The spectacle of the prime minister of the greatest democracy bowing to the religious seers of a majority in the chamber of the new parliament fills us with shame,” in her symbolically shrill tone amidst the ruckus in the house.

Loudmouth @MahuaMoitra says PM bowing down to Adheemam Seers fills her with shame.



This shows how much Mamata and TMC hates Hinduism. pic.twitter.com/fMAMtI9VA4 — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) August 10, 2023

However, the lawmaker’s attack on the prime minister and Hindu traditions didn’t get unanswered and Bharatiya Janata Party Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee responded to her vicious rant. She replied, “The people who committed atrocities against women after the West Bengal Panchayat polls talk about democracy. 59 party workers died in this year’s Panchayat polls. Since West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been in power there have been atrocities against women in the state.”

She also called out the opposition’s hypocrisy and further added, “To create their image, they are asking why is PM Modi silent on the Manipur issue. The opposition is silent on the Rajasthan, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh incidents and is talking about Manipur.”

#WATCH | BJP MP Locket Chatterjee says, "The people who committed atrocities against women after the West Bengal Panchayat polls talk about democracy…59 party workers died in this year's Panchayat polls. Since West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has been in power there have been… pic.twitter.com/sBordZS09A — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2023

Notably, Mahua Moitra is notorious for her unparliamentary behaviour and her relentless support for anti-Hindu elements and things. She made controversial remarks about Goddess Kali while speaking at India Today Conclave East 2022 on 5 July. She mentioned that the latter was a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity for her. Her disrespectful views angered many Hindus and resulted in a First Information Report against her.

Her statement came in support of alleged filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s documentary “Kaali” after a controversy erupted over the film poster which depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess while smoking a cigarette. A flag of the LGBTQ+ community was also visible in the background.

A complaint was made against her in May of last year for disrespecting Lord Shiva in the wake of the discovery of a shivling at the contentious Gyanvapi mosque structure. She had posted a photo of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre along with the sarcastic caption, “Hope Bhabha Atomic Research Centre is not on the digging list.”

Violence in West Bengal

There is a long history of brutal violence against opposition leaders and workers, especially Hindus in Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee’s TMC ruled West Bengal, but Mahua Moitra, who is otherwise one of the most vocal leaders in the party has never found the time or the gumption to speak against the atrocities perpetuated by her own party people.

At least 48 people lost their lives and multiple received grave injuries during the recently concluded panchayat polls in the eastern state. The Calcutta High Court ordered the retention of central forces in the state for at least 10 days after the announcement of the election results last month to prevent post-poll clashes. Over 800 companies of central forces were deployed in the state to maintain peace.

Two years back, in 2012, after the party supremo and incumbent chief minister gave the slogan of “Khela Hobe” (Will Play) during the assembly elections in the state, the party cadres unleashed a blood-bath and made an absolute mockery of law and order.

West Bengal experienced unprecedented instability and carnage during which several BJP activists were assaulted, threatened, and killed by Trinamool Congress goons in celebration of their victory in the polls. They didn’t even spare the women. Multiple cases of rape, atrocity and molestations were reported in the state.

The situation escalated to such a startling point that BJP workers decided to flee from their homes in an attempt to escape the violence and moved to Assam to save their life and honor. They were provided with food and shelter in the neighboring state.

In a sad development 300-400 @BJP4Bengal karyakartas and family members have crossed over to Dhubri in Assam after confronted with brazen persecution & violence. We’re giving shelter & food. @MamataOfficial Didi must stop this ugly dance of demonocracy!



Bengal deserves better. pic.twitter.com/d3MXUvgQam — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 4, 2021

The convoy of opposition leaders especially those from the BJP were attacked with stones and attempts were made to torch their vehicles. According to a home ministry inquiry into political violence in West Bengal, there were 693 occurrences and 11 fatalities during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as well as 23 fatalities on election day and the night before in the 2018 panchayat elections.

Following in the footsteps of the left-wing parties, TMC has incorporated violence into its strategy to win elections. Mahua Moitra has never spoken out against the wrongdoings of her own party, but she grabs every chance to discredit the BJP and the Hindus of the country under the garb of democracy and secularism.