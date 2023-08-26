On Friday (August 25), Swarajya journalist Swati Goel Sharma shared an undated video from a school in the Mau district of Uttar Pradesh. In the video, several burqa-clad girls were seen dancing to a song, which cursed non-believers (Kafirs) and glorified the practice of ‘purdah’ for women in Islam.

The girls are said to be the students of Talimuddin Niswan Women’s Degree College in Mau. In the video, they were seen performing to a song with lyrics urging Muslim girls to adhere to the principles of Islam without being afraid of the ‘Zaalim’ (oppressor).

The song further asserted that the Purdah/veil alone was the identity of women, urging the ‘Shehzadis’ of Islam to exhibit their ‘Imaan’ (Faith). A voiceover, attached to the song, emphasised, “To hell with such an education system, and institutions that target the rules laid down in Islam.”

Moreover, the song labelled the supposed ‘enemies’ of Islam as Hijdas (colloquial term for eunuchs) and Kuttas (dogs). While sharing the contentious video on X (formerly Twitter), journalist Swati Goel Sharma wrote, “A glimpse into the brainwashing and radicalisation that goes on in religious minority institutes.”

“Women covered from head to toe in burqa are glorifying the regressive all-body wrapping as the very foundation of their religious beliefs while cursing non-believers as hijdas and kutta and declaring them as enemies,” she added.

Sharma further emphasised, “Anybody trying to end the purdah system is trying to end Islam, they declare Video is from Talimuddin Niswan Women Degree College in UP’s Mau district. Song’s tune plagiarised from Katrina Kaif’ Kamli, the original source of which I don’t know.”

The video tweeted by her has sparked outrage on social media, with many questioning the indoctrination of Muslim girls within the school premises.

On Friday (August 25) evening, Mau police informed that a case was registered under relevant provisions of law and a further investigation into the matter is underway.