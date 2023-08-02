‘Thousands raised slogans to burn us alive’: Exclusive details of FIR based on complaint by PSI posted at Nuh Temple reveals details of chilling attack on cyber police station

On 31st July, a Muslim mob in Nuh of Mewat, Haryana, attacked thousands of Hindu devotees attending the Jalabhishek Yatra on Shravan Somvar. OpIndia accessed several FIRs registered in the case. In the FIR registered on the complaint of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Suraj, the complainant described how Islamic rioters attacked Cyber Crime Police Station, Nuh and attempted to burn the police personnel.

Details of the FIR

The FIR has been registered under Sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 427, 435, 436, 395, and 397 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 25 of the Arms ACT.

In his complaint, PSI Surah said he was with PSI Sudhir, head constable Gulshan, constable Raghubir Singh, constable Ravikant, and constable Shubham at Cyber Crime Cell Nuh. A mob comprising thousands of rioters suddenly circled the police station and started pelting stones. They were raising slogans ‘burn them alive’. SI Digvijay Singh Sadar Tavdu and his associate were sitting in a Bolero when the attack happened. They somehow managed to escape and took shelter inside the police station. Meanwhile, the rioters kept pelting stones.

Source: Haryana Police

The rioters used a yellow bus (reportedly hijacked) to break down the walls and main gate of the police station. Then they climbed the walls and roof of the police station and opened fire at the police personnel with an aim to kill them using illegal weapons.

PSI Suraj and his colleague hid behind a wall to save themselves. Constable Pradeep used a tear gas gun to disperse the mob, but the attack continued. Police personnel had to fire shots in the air using govt allowed weapons in self-defence. The police fired a total of 105 rounds.

Source: Haryana Police

PSI Suraj shot 20 rounds, out of which ten rounds were fired using his own gun and ten from ASI Sanjay’s gun. PSI Sudhir also fired 20 shots, of which ten rounds were from his gun and 10 were from PSI Bhajanlal’s govt allotted gun. ASI Suresh fired ten rounds. The head constable fired 25 rounds from SLR. Constable Raghuveer fired 25 rounds using SLR. Constable Subham fired 15 rounds from a carbine.

However, the attack on the police station continued, and the mob started burning vehicles. Both government and private vehicles were burnt down using petrol. They also damaged vehicles parked inside the police station premises.

The rioters burnt down five vehicles, including a bike, and damaged ten vehicles. They also looted a plastic cooler, one investor, one battery, one laptop, and ASI Suresh’s wallet, which had Rs 5,000 cash and important documents. They damaged water tanks on the mess walls, police station and washroom roofs.

By then, the additional police force had reached the police station. “The rioters ran away while threatening to kill us”, the FIR said. Head constable Surendra and constable Shubham were injured.

