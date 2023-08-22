Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Two incidents in 1 day: Frenzied Muslim mob kills man in Pakistan after alleging ‘blasphemy’, desecrate Church with Islamic graffiti

Activist Faraz Pervaiz informed that the victim's house was looted and his belongings were thrown out.

OpIndia Staff
Islamists run rampage in Punjab province of Pakistan, images via Twitter/ Faraz Pervaiz
Days after Islamists attacked the Christian community in Jarnawala, a man was killed in the Punjab province of Pakistan over allegations of ‘blasphemy’.

The development was confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) by activist Faraz Pervaiz. In a tweet, he wrote, “Graphic Warning. #Punjab #Pakistan has become a hell for Pakistani minorities right now. Another alleged #blasphemy case, A Man shot dead without investigating or any evidence.”

Pervaiz informed that the victim’s house was looted and his belongings were thrown out. In the video shared by him, a frenzied mob could be seen gathered in the streets while gunshots could be heard in the background.”

The activist also informed that a Church was yet again desecrated by Islamists belonging to TLP (Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan) in Jarnawala in the Faisalabad district of Pakistan.

The walls of the said Church were inscribed with praises for Allah and Prophet Muhammad. “If church removes it, there’s risk of sparking #blasphemy rumours, potential violence akin to #Jaranwala where 21 Churches 400 houses were burned down,” Faraz Pervaiz added.

It is important to note that Pakistan’s treatment of its minorities, particularly Hindus and Christians, is already under the scanner and is severely criticised multiple times in different international reports.

The extremists in Pakistan are also notorious for using spurious charges and unfounded allegations to whip up communal passions in the name of blasphemy and for targeting minorities, including Hindus and Christians.

This oppression, which is masked with the help of allegations of blasphemy, has become a hallmark of Pakistan, where mob attacks against minorities have become a routine affair, often aided and abetted by the legal systems and people in places of power and authority in the country.

