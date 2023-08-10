Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday tore into the Congress party for the abusive and unparliamentary language they use against him and his government. Addressing the Lok Sabha in response to the Opposition’s no-confidence motion against the NDA government, Modi took a jibe at the opposition parties saying that “Modi teri kabar khudegi’ is their favourite slogan.

Referring to the insults and slurs hurled at him over the past three days, Modi said that the opposition has a collection of the choicest of slang, insults, and slurs reserved just for him. He stated that the opposing parties’ behaviour is driven by a pattern, and they probably scan the dictionary on a daily basis to choose the most abusive and degrading insults to use against me.

“The opposition frequently continues to call me names. I am aware that they are obliged to do so by habit. I have no idea where they get the abhorrent language to use against me. They’re constantly looking through the dictionary, I believe, to find such unparliamentary words,” PM Modi said, adding, “I feel happy that by cursing me at least they get their peace of mind.”

Continuing to mock the grand old party, Modi added that the opposition party’s current favourite among all the derogatory and obscene phrases and jargon for me is “Modi teri kabar khudegi” (Modi, your grave would be dug), but I always turn it into a tonic,” Prime Minister Modi quipped.

Notably, this is not the first time that PM Modi has mocked the grand old party for raising the slogan ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi, your grave would be dug). In March this year, addressing a public rally at the inauguration event of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway in Mandya, PM Modi said, “Before 2014, the Congress government at the Centre left no stone unturned to ruin poor people. Congress government looted the money which was for poor people.” Taking a dig at Congress for raising the slogan ‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ (Modi, your grave would be dug), the Prime Minister said Congress is dreaming of digging Modi’s grave’ while Modi is busy in building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and easing the lives of poor.

“Congress is dreaming of ‘digging Modi’s grave’ but they don’t know that blessings of mothers, sisters and people of the country work as protection shield for me. They (Congress) leaders are busy dreaming of ‘digging Modi’s grave’ while I’m is busy in building Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and improving the lives of poor,” PM Modi said.

Notably, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government has served for eight years, and with each passing year, attacks on the Prime Minister and his party from the leftist brigade in India and abroad as well as the rattled members of the opposition parties have only gotten worse. In reality, since Prime Minister Modi took office, members of the opposition, particularly those from the Congress, have frequently used such theatrics to berate the current administration.

‘Modi teri kabar khudegi’ slogan used by opposition in the past

On Friday, 28th April 2023, ‘Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi’ slogans were raised at the wrestlers’ protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. India’s ace wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and Sakshi Malik are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Wrestling Federation of India’s president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

On 23rd February 2023, Pawan Khera and other Congress leaders raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying “Modi Teri Kabar Khudegi”. the opponents of the BJP government in the centre and various states have often used the phrase of burying somebody while registering their so-called protests. Many other Islamists have also raised slogans to bury Hindutva in the past few years, especially during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in 2019 and 2020.

A complaint was lodged with the Aligarh police station regarding certain slogans that were chanted against Uttar Pradesh’s chief minister Yogi Adityanath at Aligarh Muslim University. The shocking slogan in the protest in AMU was ‘Yogi teri kabar khudegi, AMU ki dharti par’ meaning “Yogi, you will be buried in the AMU’s soil”. Similarly, AMU students had raised slogans during the anti-CAA protests saying Hindutva, Savarkar, etc. will be buried in AMU.