Sunday, August 13, 2023
HomeNews ReportsGujarat: Porbandar Maulvi arrested for forbidding Muslims from saluting the tricolour and singing the...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Gujarat: Porbandar Maulvi arrested for forbidding Muslims from saluting the tricolour and singing the national anthem, admits his voice in viral clip

Three youths had attempted suicide after the cleric had threatened to expel from Islam for questioning his fatwa against national flag and national anthem

OpIndia Staff
Maulvi Wasif Raza arrested.
Maulvi Wasif Raza arrested. Image Source: Gujarat Jagran
10

Maulvi Wasif Raza, hailing from Porbandar, has been apprehended for disseminating messages that ‘the tricolour should not be saluted’ and ‘the national anthem should not be sung’. This fatwa issued by the maulvi faced opposition from several Muslim youths, resulting in their harassment. Disturbingly, three of these young individuals resorted to consuming phenyl attempting to commit suicide. However, they were rescued and hospitalised. In response to these events, one of the youths lodged a formal complaint against the maulvi.

According to the complaint, Maulvi Wasif Raza of Porbandar insulted the national flag and the national anthem while answering questions asked in a WhatsApp group called Bahaar-e-Shariat at 12:45 am on January 29, 2023. Two persons asked him whether the tricolour should be saluted or not and whether the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana…’ could be sung or not. In response, the maulvi forbade both. The cleric had said that although Muslims can hoist the national flag, they must not salute it, and they must not sing the national anthem.

On the basis of this complaint, a case was registered and the police arrested the maulvi. At the press conference, district police chief Bhagirathsinh Jadeja said, “A WhatsApp group called Bahar-e-Shariat is being run by the Muslim community, in which Wasif Raza who is the Maulvi of Nagina Masjid and others are the admins. In this group, people ask questions through voice clips and maulvi answers them only through voice messages.”

The cleric confessed to the police that the audio clip, which went viral, was his own. It may be recalled that after the three youths consumed phenyl, the mosque had claimed that the cleric had not said anything like this and had also questioned the audio clip.

On Friday night, 11th August 2023, three youths from Porbandar, Shakeel Yunus Qadri, Imtiyaz Harun Sipahi and Sohil Ibrahim Parmar, made a video on Instagram and drank phenyl. They were then rushed to the hospital after the family members came to know about it. They alleged that the cleric defamed them and threatened them with expulsion from Islam for questioning and objecting to the viral audio clip.

In fact, after the audio of the cleric went viral, some Muslim youths, including these three, went to the mosque and raised objections. But the maulvi told them that his opinion is correct and the youths are wrong. The maulvi and his men clashed with the youth as they stood firm in saluting the national flag and singing the ‘national anthem’. A police complaint was also lodged against the youths opposing the maulvi after which the three young men drank phenyl.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

No Confidence Motion debate in the Parliament: Who was the winner and who was the big loser

Saket Suryesh -
When Rahul Gandhi stood up to speak on the No Confidence motion on the 9th of August, 2023, he started with a reference to Adani. It is really interesting that after the clean chit from Supreme Court on the stock manipulation charges, his speech writers did not tell him to refrain from beating a dead horse.
Politics

Har Ghar Tiranga: PM Modi changes his social media display picture to Indian Tricolour, urges fellow citizens to follow suit to deepen the bond...

OpIndia Staff -
Taking to X, Prime Minister Modi asked social media users to change their DPs and extend support to the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign which will deepen the bond between India and its citizens.

FIR registered against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Kamal Nath over posts sharing a false letter alleging 50% commission in Madhya Pradesh

NCERT forms 19-member high-level committee including Sudha Murthy, Bibek Debroy, Shankar Mahadevan & others to develop new school textbooks

X (formerly Twitter) handle of the China-funded portal Newsclick suspended

Why Section 195 of Draft Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita needs relook: A ‘religiously neutral provision’ that may end up criminalising criticism of Muslim separatism

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
649,428FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com