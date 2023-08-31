Thursday, August 31, 2023
Punjab Police arrests six associates of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda for planning attacks in the state

On the basis of credible information, police teams caught all six while they were driving their Hyundai Verna car in the Zirakpur neighbourhood of the Mohali district.

OpIndia Staff
The terrorists arrested by Punjab Police.
The accused arrested by Punjab Police. (Source: DGP Punjab Police)
Punjab Police has made a breakthrough and arrested six supporters of Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and associates of Pakistan-based gangster turned-terrorist Harinder Singh Rinda. Their names are Roshan Kumar, Saurab Kumar, Vikram Kumar, Amrinder Singh alias Billi, Arshveer Singh and Sunny and all are residents of Patiala.

All of them have been charged with a variety of crimes, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, dacoity and interstate trafficking in firearms. 20 cartridges and five pistols have been recovered from them. This is the third ISI-backed group caught in August. Two groups were apprehended earlier on August 15. Gaurav Yadav, Director General of Police (DGP) for Punjab, provided the aforementioned information.

The accused intended to orchestrate a significant terror attack to create havoc in Punjab. He credited Mohali Police for the major development.

He informed six members of the Harvinder Singh Rinda alias Rinda gang had been nabbed. Arshveer Singh stabbed two youths to death in Patiala in April of this year and has been on the run ever since. They intended to commit more murders most of which were target killings.

The senior official mentioned, “One of the arrested persons was involved in a double murder case at Patiala in April ’23 and has been absconding ever since. Preliminary investigation reveals that the arrested accused were planning to commit sensational crimes in the state. Seizure of 5 Pistols & 20 live cartridges (was also done).”

The top cop further added that on the basis of credible information police teams from the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) working under the general direction of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Promod Ban caught all six while they were driving their Hyundai Verna car in the Zirakpur neighbourhood of the Mohali district.

According to Assistant Inspector General (AIG) AGTF Sandeep Goel, early investigations demonstrated that the accused were preparing to commit high-profile crimes in the state. Delhi Police Special Cell previously apprehended Sunny and Arshveer Singh in January of this year and 18 pistols were found on them. He revealed that after being released on bond both began engaging in illicit activities once more.

The Punjab police filed a new FIR on 27 August at  Zirakpur police station under sections 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt, or restraint), 384 (extortion), 473 (making or possessing counterfeit seal), 148 (rioting), and 149 (offence committed in pursuit of common object) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 (6) and 25 (7) of the Arms Act.

These terrorists who had escaped from Punjab to Pakistan are members of the Harvinder Singh Rinda Group and carried out terrorist acts in Punjab at its direction. Police came to know about them during the investigation of the double murder case in Patiala. A case has been registered against them in the Mohali police station of the Anti-Gangster Task Force. They would be presented in court and their remand would be sought.

Tarn Taran Police apprehended two associates of Harwinder Singh Rinda earlier in June as part of Punjab Police’s investigation into the gangster-terrorist nexus. Arshdeep Singh and his brother Wattandeep Singh, both residents of the village Kulla, were identified as the captured culprits.

