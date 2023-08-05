Haryana police deny report by YouTube channel which claimed that torn clothes of women were strewn in hills surrounding Nalhar Temple

Reports by two YouTube channels claimed that a cache of women’s torn clothes has been recovered from the hills surrounding the Nalhar Shiva Temple in Nuh, and several women from nearby households have gone missing, during the Islamist violence in Nuh against Hindu devotees. The Haryana police have, however, denied these reports.

The report by ‘Leading Bharat TV’ claimed that the hills in the vicinity of the Nalhar Shiva Temple, the place that witnessed an attack by Islamists against Hindu devotees, many of whom narrowly escaped death in the face of fierce and unrelenting onslaught, had women’s torn clothes strewn around its region.

Many of the locals interviewed in the report said that several women from nearby households have gone missing since violence convulsed Nuh on July 31 and later split into other parts of Haryana, including Gurugram.

Another report by Hindustan 9 UP also showed locals asserting that several women have gone missing in the wake of brutality that broke out in Nuh and subjected to rapes and violence.

Haryana police denies report, ADGP Mamata says no such incident took place

Soon after the report surfaced, Jagran News posted a video statement of ADGP Mamata, who was present at the Nalhar Temple during the Islamist violence against Hindu devotees denies these reports.

According to the Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Haryana Mamata Singh no such incident took place during the clashes as she herself was present there on the spot.

“A narrative is going on social media since yesterday that the day the devotees were stuck at Nalhar Mandir, gruesome crimes like rape occurred with a few women devotees there during this. I would like to tell you that this is false, a complete rumour,” Mamata Singh told the reporters.

She further said that strict action will be taken against such rumour-mongers. “I am saying this officially as I was present there during the entire incident. Nothing like that happened with any woman. We have already cleared that what actually happened there…Strict action will be taken against such rumour-mongers,” the ADGP said.

She also said that as many as 216 people have been arrested in connection with the violence-related incidents in the state.

“216 persons have been arrested in the state and out of these numbers, 83 are preventive arrests,” she added.

Mewat Shobha Yatra attack

On Monday (July 31), violence broke out in Haryana’s Nuh district during the ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra,’ which was organized by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. The death toll from the clashes has now reached 5, including two personnel from the Haryana home guard. The deputy commissioner urged people to stay indoors, venture outside only for essential tasks, and disregard any circulating rumours.

Vehicles were burnt and stones pelted at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Jalabhishek Yatra as clashes erupted between two communities in the Muslim-majority region of Mewat in Haryana.

“Religious Brajmandal Yatra” organized annually by Bajrang Dal, Islamic Jihadis pelted heavy stones, violence, arson and direct bullets from the hills on the pilgrims on the ancient “Religious Yatra” of Nallahad Shiv Temple, the centre of faith and reverence of Hindus in Nuh, Mewat. In which hundreds of vehicles were damaged and burnt to ashes,” said a statement shared by Bajrang Dal on Twitter.

Chilling testimonies of the victims have brought forth the extent of barbarity Hindus in Nuh had faced at the hands of their Islamist assailants. Abhishek Rajput, a Hindu devotee, was first shot at, then his throat was slit and his head crushed with a stone. Similarly, 4 other non-Muslims were hacked to death by Islamist mobs.

Note: This report was based on the claims made in a ground report by a YouTube channel. It has been updated with the statement of Haryana police – ADGP Mamata Singh, who has denied the claims made by the report.