After Congress, now Akali Dal comes out in support of Canadian singer Shubh who had shared distorted map of India

Harsimrat Kaur said that Shubh "does not need to prove patriotism to anyone as he is a proud son of Punjab".

OpIndia Staff
(Left) Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal; (right) Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh (Image Source: Tribune/ET)
1

Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal has come out in support of Canadian singer Shubhneet Singh. This comes after the singer’s India tour was called off due to backlash across India. The Canadian-Sikh singer posted a distorted map of India on his Instagram story on March 23, 2023.

Harsimrat Kaur said that Shubh “does not need to prove patriotism to anyone as he is a proud son of Punjab”. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, she wrote, “Singer @Shubhworldwide we stand with you. You don’t need to prove your patriotism because you are a proud son of Punjab and #India. @Akali_Dal_ appeals to fellow countrymen not to fall prey to conspiracies to label Shubh & others who speak for #Punjab as anti-nationals.”

This comes a day after Punjab Congress President Raja Warring backed Shubhneet Singh. Taking to X on Friday, September 22, Warring stated that while his party is opposed to the idea of Khalistan, he is against the labelling of singer Shubh as an “anti-national”.

Moreover, the MLA from Gidderbaha said that the people of Punjab don’t need to give proof of their patriotism. Warring further alleged that there are certain forces at work to undermine Punjabis.

The Canadian singer on September 21 played the victim card taking to social media in which he said that he was extremely disheartened due to the cancellation of his upcoming India tour.

On September 20, BookMyShow announced the cancellation of Shubhneet Singh’s India tour. The event ticketing website initiated a refund for all consumers who had purchased the tickets. Consumer electronics brand boAt sponsoring the event had also pulled out from the same.

