The Begusarai police arrested Javed, the main suspect in the case of vandalizing a Shiva temple in Begusarai, Bihar, a report published in Amar Ujala said. He is being interrogated in connection with the incident.

According to SP Yogendra Kumar, the arrest of Javed, the principal individual implicated in the temple desecration case, was made last night in Naunpur village within the jurisdiction of the Refinery police station.

SP Yogendra Kumar informed that a case had been registered against the main accused in the incident of causing damage to a religious site in Begusarai, Bihar. The police had initiated the process for his arrest and were actively pursuing it. Ultimately, the police have apprehended the primary accused. SP Yogendra Kumar also mentioned that they are questioning the main accused, Javed, regarding the circumstances in which he proceeded with the act of vandalizing the temple.

SP Yogendra Kumar stated that under the jurisdiction of the Lakhoo police station, the accused Javed was involved in vandalising a temple near Khatoopur. The incident led to a furious mob blocking NH-31 for hours and causing vandalism in several dozen shops in the vicinity. When the police attempted to control the situation at the scene, the troublemakers pelted stones at the police. Subsequently, the police identified 30 individuals based on the footage from CCTV cameras at the location and took action, arresting 12 people. SP mentioned that the 12 arrested individuals were identified based on the video footage, and the police are conducting continuous raids to apprehend those involved. SP Yogendra Kumar mentioned that the situation in the area has currently normalized.

In Begusarai, Bihar, protests broke out on September 23 over the vandalism of Shivling and a Hindu temple by hooligans belonging to the ‘Samuday Vishesh’ community. Angry protesters blocked roads, disrupted traffic, and hurled stones at the police in protest against the vandalism.

In the aftermath of the incident, the demonstrators razed the residences of the individuals believed to be responsible for desecrating the Hindu temple at Khatopur Chowk in Begusarai.

Residents had alleged that members of ‘Samuday Vishesh’ gather in the temple to consume alcohol. They further contaminate the sacred premises by consuming non-vegetarian food near the religious site and disposing of the remains in the vicinity. The locals assert that they had accosted the accused on multiple occasions but they did not heed their requests. They alleged that members of a particular community had gathered in the temple and consumed alcohol last night, causing damage to the deity.