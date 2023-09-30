Saturday, September 30, 2023
Bihar: Acid thrown on Ganpati Visarjan procession passing through Muslim dominated area in Motihari, 3 injured

According to reports, three individuals were reportedly injured in the acid attack, however, the police did not confirm this.

Ruckus erupted during Ganpati Visarjan in Motihari, Bihar
Acid thrown at devotees when Ganpati procession was passing through a Muslim dominated area in Motihari, Bihar (Image Source: Zee News)
On Friday, September 29th, a chaotic incident occurred during the Ganpati Visarjan procession in Motihari, Bihar. In the midst of the procession, unidentified individuals reportedly hurled acid at participants, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

The procession of Ganpati Visarjan was taken out in the city. As soon as it left Dwardevi Chowk and reached Madhuban Cantonment Chowk on Meena Bazar main road, some miscreants threw acid at the procession. Meena Bazar is a Muslim-dominated area of the city. An acid-like liquid was found lying on the road.

Following the acid attack, participants of the Ganpati Visarjan procession took a stand, demanding the swift apprehension of those responsible. The incident led to a blockage of Madhuban Cantonment Chowk in Motihari for approximately an hour.

Subsequently, several local BJP leaders arrived at the scene and encouraged the Ganpati Visarjan procession to continue. After this, the idol was immersed with the help of the police.

The police officers present at the location have provided assurances regarding the arrest of the wrongdoers. As a precautionary measure, a substantial police presence was deployed along the main road. Superintendent of Police Kantesh Kumar Mishra said that the number of people injured in the attack was not known. He said that the police were searching for the attackers.

The Motihari police took to X to inform about the incident. It said that the situation in the area has been brought under control and the idol immersion has been completed under police protection. The police said that the matter is being investigated and urged individuals not to fall for rumours.

Knowing about the incident, senior police officials promptly arrived at the scene. A large number of police forces including Assistant Superintendent of Police Sriraj, Nagar Police Station Police Inspector Vishwamohan Chaudhary, Kanchan Bhaskar of Chhatauni and Avnish Kumar of Mufassil Police Station reached the spot. They appealed to the public to uphold peace and gave their assurance that the individuals responsible for the attack would be arrested. However, no one has yet been arrested.

Attacks on Hindu processions by Muslims are frequently seen at various places in the country. On 29th September, an incident of stone-pelting and arson occurred during a Shaurya Yatra organised by Hindu organisations in the Selamba area of Gujarat’s Narmada district. As the yatra procession was passing through, a group of individuals from the Muslim community reportedly rushed in and began hurling stones. Simultaneously, arson also took place wherein a few shops were torched.

