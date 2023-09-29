On 29th September 2023, an incident of stone-pelting and arson occurred during a Shaurya Yatra organised by Hindu organisations in the Selamba area of Gujarat’s Narmada district. As the yatra procession was passing through, a group of individuals from the Muslim community reportedly rushed in and began hurling stones. Simultaneously, arson also took place wherein a few shops were torched.

बजरंग दल शौर्य l जागरण यात्रा पर सेलाम्बा में मुस्लिम समुदाय केलोगों द्वारा पथराव किया गया



सेलांबा में 1-2 दुकानों में आग लगने की घटना हुई है



यह शोर्य जागरण यात्रा कुइड़ा गांव से सेलाम्बा तक आयोजित की गई थी



नर्मदा जिले के डीवाईएसपी, एलसीबी और एसओजी की पुलिस टीमें भी सेलाम्बा… pic.twitter.com/HiuikXFSJV — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) September 29, 2023

The Shaurya Jagran Yatra, which was organised by the Bajrang Dal, commenced in Kuida village. It was supposed to be completed in Selamba. While the yatra was in progress through Selamba, an episode transpired where stones were thrown at the procession in an area predominantly inhabited by Muslims. Video footage of the incident has emerged, capturing the sight of a mob of Muslims pelting stones at the Shaurya Yatra. Notably, one of the videos depicts stones being hurled from the vicinity of a mosque.

As soon as the Shaurya Yatra came under attack, police teams rapidly arrived at the scene to take control of the situation. In response to the stone pelting, teargas shells were reportedly used by police. Additionally, it was noted that some shops were set ablaze during the incident.

At present, teams from the Narmada Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG) have been deployed in Selamba, and police officers, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DYSP), have also reached the spot. It is being reported that there is peace prevailing currently, and a substantial police deployment has been established in the area.

This is the second incident of stone pelting on a Hindu procession in Gujarat within a fortnight. On September 15, on the last day of the auspicious month of Shravan, a Lord Shiva procession came under brutal attack in the Thasra area in the Kheda district in Gujarat. Stones were pelted from a Madarsa when the Hindu devotees were taking out the procession from the area. Vijaydasji Maharaj, the organiser of the “Shivji ki savari” yatra, said that the attack appeared to be pre-planned.