Hitting out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his visit to poll-bound Chhattisgarh, BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar on Saturday claimed public money was spent to organise a “political event”.

During his visit to the Congress-ruled state, Rahul is scheduled to address a public meeting and interact with the youth.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the BJP MLA said, “Rahul Gandhi will hold a political event to which eminent journalists from across the country have been invited at government expense. Not just this, government officials from various departments were also involved in his programme at public expense. This is blatant abuse of power. Since the polls are drawing near, the Election Commission should take cognisance of this.”

“The Election Commission should also step in to stop the ruling party (Congress) from putting out fake advertisements of 10 new colleges opening in the state. Where are these 10 colleges?” Chandrakar questioned.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) issued a statement on Friday saying that Rahul will address the youth in the state capital, Raipur, on Saturday.

The Wayanad MP will attend the Rajiv Yuva Mitan Sammelan, an event organised by the state government.

On the proposed ‘One Nation, One Election’, the BJP leader said, “This is a national issue. We will soon get to know more about it.”

On Union Home Minister Amit Shah also visiting Chhattisgarh on Saturday to launch ‘Aarop Patra’, a list of allegations against the Bhupesh Baghel government, the BJP leader said, “There is still some more time for the Aarop Patra to be released. You will soon get to know more about it.”

Ahead of Rahul’s visit, the Congress levelled a series of allegations against the previous BJP government in the state, accusing it of indulging in multiple instances of corruption, including the alleged Civil Supplies Corporation (CSC) scam and the DKS scam, among others.

The BJP has been holding a series of meetings in the state as part of preparations for the Assembly polls that are scheduled to be held later this year.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)