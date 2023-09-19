On Tuesday (September 19), Indian consumer electronic brand boAt announced its decision to withdraw its sponsorship from the upcoming tour of Canada-based singer and Khalistan supporter Shubneet Singh alias Shubh. Notably, his shows will be held from the 23rd to the 25th of September at Cordelia Cruises, Mumbai.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), boAt informed about its decision asserting that it is first and foremost an Indian brand. Citing the controversial past of Shubh, who had shared a distorted map of India to express solidarity with Khalistani terrorists earlier this year, the company withdrew its association with the Canadian singer.

The company said, “At boAt, while our commitment to the incredible music community runs deep, we are first & foremost a true Indian brand. Therefore, when we became aware of the remarks made by artist Shubh earlier this year, we chose to withdraw our sponsorship from the tour.”

The company added that it will continue to support emerging artists and foster a vibrant music culture in India.

Earlier, on September 16, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members removed posters for Shubh’s upcoming event. BJP’s youth wing, BJYM, is protesting against his program and called on the organisers to cancel his events. BJYM categorically asserted that there is no space for any Khalistan supporter in India.

Apart from issuing appeals to fans and organisers to cancel and boycott his events, BJYM President Tajinder Singh Tiwana also submitted a memorandum to the police regarding the same.

In this memorandum, he accused Shubh of sharing a distorted map of India on social media and demanded a case to be registered against him. Tiwana highlighted that Shubh had posted the story on Instagram on March 23, 2023. In this, he had shared the map of India without Jammu-Kashmir and North-Eastern states.

BJYM President Tiwana said, “There is no space for Khalistanis who are the enemy of integrity and unity of India. We won’t let Canadian singer Shubh perform on the auspicious land of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mumbai…If no proper action is taken then the organisers will have to face our opposition.”

Notably, earlier in the year, when Punjab Police launched a manhunt to nab Khalistani terrorist, Amritpal Singh, Shubh openly came out in support of Khalistani elements and shared a distorted map in which several North Indian states including Punjab and J&K were not included.