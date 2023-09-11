There are doers and there are talkers, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s character qualifies as that of a talker reading his own eulogy. This much is clear from the global media coverage, including Canadian media, of Trudeau’s G20 participation which was a disaster in itself.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with his Canadian counterpart Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a pull-aside talk on the sidelines of the G20 Summit which was taking place in Delhi, India.

During this pull-aside meeting, the Indian PM conveyed strong concerns of India over the continuous anti-India activities by Khalistanis in Canada. PM Modi pointed out the use of Canadian soil for anti-India and Hinduphobic activities by pro-Khalistan elements.

The issue has been brought up several times in the past but the Canadian government has turned a blind eye to India’s concerns.

While the Prime Minister met all the heads of state with the G20 backdrop, the meeting with the Canadian Prime Minister did not have a G20 backdrop in the post shared by PM Modi on his official Twitter handle.

Moreover, the caption for all the meetings tweeted by the Prime Minister on X, former Twitter, read “G20 Summit” whereas it read “sidelines of G20 Summit” on the post about meeting with Trudeau.

Met PM @JustinTrudeau on the sidelines of the G20 Summit. We discussed the full range of India-Canada ties across different sectors. pic.twitter.com/iP9fsILWac — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2023

Trudeau’s requests for a bilateral meeting were denied by the Modi administration. Moreover, his absence from the Global Biofuels Alliance did not go unnoticed either even as major world powers were party to the same.

The treatment Justin Trudeau received was embarrassing for Canada. Meanwhile, Trudeau was delivering a holier-than-thou media address on day 2 of the Summit, while Khalistani terrorists were holding a so-called “referendum” in Canada.

Canada 'Khalistani Referendum: Trudeau's Free Run To Anti-India Thugs Even As Modi Reads 'Riot Act'?#TNDIGITALVIDEOS #JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/14S0SbmEUx — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 11, 2023

Not only did Trudeau get snubbed by the world leaders who were being hosted and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but he has also been receiving flak on his home turf. Global coverage of the G20 Summit shows Trudeau in a bad light at a time when the Liberal Party of Canada (LPC) leader is desperately attempting to keep his minority government in power.

A scathing coverage of Trudeau failing to get the limelight in New Delhi has got the Twitterati talking. An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi showing Canadian PM Justin Trudeau the way has been headlined, “This Way Out” by the Canadian daily Toronto Sun.

The subheader for the report reads, “Trudeau finds he has few friends at G20 Summit in India”. Another article on the Toronto Sun website talks about how Trudeau’s rival and Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre was being celebrated back at home while the LPC leader barely managed a “pull-aside” meeting with the Indian Prime Minister.

G20 insider gossip: Justin Trudeau is hopping mad. He was excluded & sidelined from everything – including TV cameras that refused to cover him in any significant way. India was perfectly courteous & polite but not 1 inch more. He suspended trade talks with India only to have the… — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) September 9, 2023

The Canadian daily blamed Trudeau for being alienated from the world leaders just like from Canadian voters. It read, “It’s understandable that relations with Beijing would be strained given the last several years but that Canada is alienated from both of the largest countries in the region with growing economies is completely on Trudeau. Like he has done with Canadian voters, Trudeau has alienated himself from many world leaders. They likely are looking forward to a change in Ottawa as much as the convention goers in Quebec City were this weekend.”

Unreasonable frustrations of the Prime Minister of Canada became apparent when he paused trade talks with India before leaving for the Summit. According to a report, he did not offer an explanation for the decision. “We know the negotiations around free trade are long and complex and I won’t say any more,” Trudeau told reporters traveling with him.

Canadian Opposition leader Pierre Poilievre on Monday (11th September) took to X to hit out at Trudeau saying that the Canadian prime minister has been “repeatedly humiliated and trampled upon by the rest of the world”.

Putting partisanship aside, no one likes to see a Canadian prime minister repeatedly humiliated & trampled upon by the rest of the world. pic.twitter.com/TOR3p4gKgn — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 10, 2023

What’s worse is a continuous decline in Trudeau’s ratings in Canada. CPC leader Poilievre is reportedly leading the opinion polls in Canada. Should the country head to the ballot today, Poilievre is reportedly likely to trump Trudeau. Meanwhile Trudeau’s Liberal party is hanging by a thread that too only with an alliance with the New Democratic Party (NDP) which has agreed to keep Trudeau in power until 2025.

Peter MacKay:



"Justin Trudeau has, in fact, surpassed his father in terms of division, and derision, and the anger, and the destructive policies, and the diminishing of Canada's reputation.



I think he's outdone his father in terms of the damage he has inflicted on Canadians." pic.twitter.com/jqzOwT7SiW — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 10, 2023

Trudeau has also come under severe attack by the Canadian opposition and policymakers for his “woke agenda” on issues around gender and freedom of speech.

Speaking at the Conservative Party convention in Quebec City, retired lieutenant general in the Canadian Army Michel Maisonneuve slammed Trudeau for his “woke agenda”. “Our country has been led by a government that has been focused on virtue signaling,” Maisonneuve told the crowd in Quebec City.

A Canadian political commentator on X named Concerned Canadian said that Trudeau’s role at the G20 Summit was marginal at best. “Modi clearly chastised Trudeau for his interference. He ensured that Trudeau’s role at the G20 was marginal at best. Trudeau embarrassed Canada & denigrated our global respect & influence! Liberals how can you continue to support him??”

Modi clearly chastised Trudeau for his interference. He ensured that Trudeau’s role at the G20 was marginal at best .



Trudeau embarrassed Canada & denigrated our global respect & influence !



Liberals how can you continue to support him ?? pic.twitter.com/IaoAX2wRZD — Concerned Canadian (@Concern70732755) September 11, 2023

In another such post, the X user blamed Trudeau for embarrassing Canada on the international stage. “Trudeau again embarrassed Canada on the international stage! He & his cabinet have no comprehension of the negative impact of what they are saying to our economic partners!”

Trudeau again embarrassed Canada on the international stage !



He & his cabinet have no comprehension of the negative impact of what they are saying to our economic partners ! pic.twitter.com/C59pNdfwPE — Concerned Canadian (@Concern70732755) September 10, 2023

Another columnist for the Toronto Sun, Brian Lilley pointed out the awkward nature of the Canadian Prime Minister’s visit to India. “Justin Trudeau pulled his hand away from Modi in an awkward moment, then he skipped the leaders’ dinner, faced several questions on his strained relationship with India and now….His plane is stuck there. He’ll never go back again,” the political commentator posted on X.

Trudeau pulled his hand away from Modi in an awkward moment, then he skipped the leaders dinner, faced several questions on his strained relationship with India and now….

His plane is stuck there. He’ll never go back again. https://t.co/kh4tO54oBi — Brian Lilley (@brianlilley) September 10, 2023

In the videos shared of the G20 Summit, Canadian twitterati pointed out that Trudeau was nowhere to be seen. “A second video from the G20 and not one piece of footage showing Trudeau was even there. This is definitely on purpose,” said X user Ryan Gerritsen.

A second video from the G20 and not one piece of footage showing Trudeau was even there. This is definitely on purpose. pic.twitter.com/pT79fp5W31 — Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 (@ryangerritsen) September 10, 2023

Moreover, Trudeau’s own X account was like a barren land despite him being part of such a global event. Besides a few shutterbug images with “trying hard” captions, nothing production resulted from the Canadian Prime Minister’s visit.

While India signed a historic trade deal with Europe and the Middle East in the first day of G20, Justin Trudeau was able to bump into some dignitaries and used the opportunity to play the only card he knows; saving the world with the woke economy. pic.twitter.com/nvDva78oqe — Patrick Brauckmann 🕉️ (@vonbrauckmann) September 9, 2023

While Trudeau continues to harbour Khalistani terrorists and host anti-India referendums, these among others also seem to be attempts to divert attention from the skeletons in his closet.

Justin Trudeau carries the weight of his father’s dirty legacy with reports now emerging that former Canadian PM Pierre Trudeau spied on members of the Quebec independence movement. The then Prime Minister’s Office in the 1970s reportedly created the spy group to monitor Quebec sovereigntists and sought intel on them.

The Trudeau administration has launched a public inquiry into the suspected foreign interference in the Canadian elections in 2019 and 2021. Notably, Trudeau won by minority votes in both elections, a development that Trudeau does not seem to have digested.

The inquiry primarily included China and Russia but was expanded to include Iran and India too. This has exposed the Trudeau administration’s deceitful attitude as despite glaring evidence of Khalistani terrorism emanating from the Canadian soil, the only response the Canadian Prime Minister has given is that of “freedom of expression and freedom of peaceful protests.”