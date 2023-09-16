A shocking incident has surfaced in the Harbansh Mohal police station neighbourhood in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. A Hindu woman was found in a hotel room in Ghantaghar with two Muslim guys from Agra while her husband kept pleading for help from outside the place.

An individual informed members of the Bajrang Dal on 15 September that his spouse was in a guesthouse in Ghantaghar with two young Muslim men who were pressuring her to convert to Islam. Furthermore, he revealed that she had fled the house with money and jewellery.

Workers from the Hindu organisation arrived at the location based on the news, however, the hotel manager initially refused to hand over the three persons to them. The hotel also withheld their identities until the Uttar Pradesh Police showed up on the scene. Notably, the business did not even ask for any Identity Document (ID) proof from these guests.

The trio is now being questioned by the police. The complainant stated that his wife was in contact with the two males through some app. He has lodged a complaint with the police in which he has disclosed that she had beaten their children and ran away from home with jewellery and cash on the morning of 15 September.

He followed her and discovered that she was with the two accused in a hotel. He charged that the pair was calling and pressuring him and his family to embrace Islam. The Harbansh Mohal police station in-charge conveyed that the victim provided the details based on which the two men present at the spot were taken into custody and their interrogation is underway. Further action is being conducted according to the filed report.

The police had visited the hotel on the recommendation of the husband, per Assistant Commissioner of Police Nishank Sharma. “A woman was found there with two youths. She expressed that she is an adult and has come here of her own free will. Afterwards, all three were brought to the police station for questioning. Any new information would serve as the foundation for subsequent action.”

Krishna Tiwari, the convenor of Bajrang Dal North, proclaimed that the man from Govind Nagar told him about his spouse’s presence at the hotel after which they reached the property along with him. He accused the hotel manager of hiding the identities of the perpetrators. Their names were only unveiled when the cops came there. The members of the outfit argued that the app is being used to trap Hindu women.

The woman has told the authorities that she has been living apart from the complainant for four years. She claimed that she had gone to the hotel to meet the duo for work-related reasons.