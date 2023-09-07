Thursday, September 7, 2023
HomeNews Reports'It was not his first time': In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Larry Sinclair...
News Reports
Updated:

‘It was not his first time’: In an interview with Tucker Carlson, Larry Sinclair says he had gay sex and snorted cocaine with Barack Obama in 1999

Larry reiterated that he had sex with the former US President that night and also indicated that Obama had been engaged in gay sex for quite a long before meeting him. "It was definitely not Barack's first time," said Sinclair, when Carlson asked him if the intercourse was transactional.

OpIndia Staff
'It was not his first time,' Larry Sinclair reveals he had sex, and cocaine with Barack Obama twice in 1999
Larry Sinclair (L), Barack Obama (R)
26

On September 7, in an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, an American commentator, author Larry Sinclair revealed that he had gay sex with former US President Barack Obama twice in the year 1999. He also claimed that Obama snorted cocaine with him and had no problem with engaging in gay sex.

“I was in Chicago looking for a party. I asked the driver and made him clear what exactly I was looking for. Then I was holed up in a bar outside. There was this guy who introduced himself as Barack Obama. The driver knew him well as he called Barack his friend. He dropped me and then I left. I gave Barack $250 to pay for coke and start putting a line on a CD tray, and just snort,” Sinclair said.

He also added that he did not know who Barack Obama was then and that he was not aware of his political background, if any. “The bar where we met was quiet and after some time when we headed to the car, I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go,” Larry added who has written a book on the incident named, ‘Barack Obama and Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies and Murder’.

Larry reiterated that he had sex with the former US President that night and also indicated that Obama had been engaged in gay sex for quite a long before meeting him. “It was definitely not Barack’s first time,” said Sinclair, when Carlson asked him if the intercourse was transactional.

The driver then dropped Larry to his hotel and the next morning, Barack again arrived at Larry’s room with intentions to have more sex. “The same thing happened. He smoked crack and we picked up from where we left last night,” Sinclair indicated.

On asking how he felt after he learned that Obama had begun campaigning to become the US President in the year 2004, Sinclair laughed and said that he was shocked. “I hit the floor. I laughed hard and could not believe that this was the same person. I even told my friends that I had sex with Obama twice in the year 1999 and all were shocked,” Sinclair added.

Further during the interview, Sinclair claimed in considerable detail to have had sex with Obama twice, once in the back of a limo and once in a hotel room in Gurnee, Illinois.

Notably, Larry Sinclair had made similar statements in the year 2008 in a press conference at the National Press Club. He had stated that he had sex and snorted drugs with Barack Obama in the back of a limousine in 1999 while Obama was a state legislator.

The ‘claims’ were however rubbished by Obama and Sinclair was arrested after the press meeting at the National Press Club. However, reports mention that Sinclair never offered any proof of his ‘allegations’. Sinclair also holds an extensive criminal record that comprises charges of forgery, fraud, and larceny. He reportedly has also served time in an Arizona prison.

Obama’s personal life was never a secret. Earlier, DuJan, founder and editor of the Hillary Clinton-supporting website HillBuzz.org stated that Obama was a homosexual and used to visit several gay bars in Chicago. “Nobody who knew Obama in the gay bar scene thought he could possibly be president. Obama used to go to the gay bars during the week, most often on Wednesday, and they said he was very much into older white guys,” he was quoted as saying.

Also, Wayne Madsen, an investigative journalist who served as a Navy intelligence analyst for the National Security Agency from 1984 until 1988 stated that Obama was a member of the East Bank Club in Chicago, which is one of several locations described by the Chicago LGBT community as a “gay gym,” where gay persons gather and engage in sexual activities.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson asserted that the media withheld reporting on the charges put up by Sinclair in the past, out of fear of losing access to the top politician. “Nobody reported it not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign,” he said. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

“Love Jihad Band Karo”: Buddhists in Ladakh protest against Manzoor Ahmed marrying Buddhist girl and converting her to Islam, demand anti-conversion law

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: Youth welcomes CM Ashok Gehlot with chants of ‘Modi-Modi’ at Bhilwara, Gehlot smiles and leaves

OpIndia Staff -

Watch Sanjeev Sanyal demolish Devdutt Pattnaik’s attempts to claim ‘Bharat’ is Brahminical imposition, while ‘India’ is ‘secular’ and ‘pluralistic’

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu Police books BJP leader Amit Malviya for calling Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comment on Sanatan Dharma a call for genocide, says comment ‘distorted’

OpIndia Staff -

Udhayanidhi Stalin, his statement on Sanatan Dharma and 3 steps to tackle it: Annamalai, following the money trail and painstaking groundwork

Ganesh R -

Punjab and Haryana High Court slams Punjab police in illegal mining case, accuses them of shielding culprits and selectively targetting poor

OpIndia Staff -

Akshay Kumar joins the India-Bharat debate, changes his film’s title to ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’

OpIndia Staff -

From Commonwealth Games to G20 Summit: Delhi transforms from a symbol of corruption and infrastructural woes to a modern-day national capital

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan captures several villages in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attacks army posts killing 6 Pakistani soldiers

OpIndia Staff -

AAP and Congress Punjab units refuse to share seats as I.N.D.I. alliance’s “as far as possible” resolution faces its first roadblocks

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
653,673FollowersFollow
28,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com