On September 7, in an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson, an American commentator, author Larry Sinclair revealed that he had gay sex with former US President Barack Obama twice in the year 1999. He also claimed that Obama snorted cocaine with him and had no problem with engaging in gay sex.

“I was in Chicago looking for a party. I asked the driver and made him clear what exactly I was looking for. Then I was holed up in a bar outside. There was this guy who introduced himself as Barack Obama. The driver knew him well as he called Barack his friend. He dropped me and then I left. I gave Barack $250 to pay for coke and start putting a line on a CD tray, and just snort,” Sinclair said.

He also added that he did not know who Barack Obama was then and that he was not aware of his political background, if any. “The bar where we met was quiet and after some time when we headed to the car, I just started rubbing my hand along his thighs to see where it was going, and it went the direction I had intended it to go,” Larry added who has written a book on the incident named, ‘Barack Obama and Larry Sinclair: Cocaine, Sex, Lies and Murder’.

Ep. 22 Larry Sinclair says he had a night of crack cocaine-fueled sex with Barack Obama, and that Obama came back for more the next day. Assess for yourself. Here’s our interview. pic.twitter.com/R6CXwKv6gs — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) September 6, 2023

Larry reiterated that he had sex with the former US President that night and also indicated that Obama had been engaged in gay sex for quite a long before meeting him. “It was definitely not Barack’s first time,” said Sinclair, when Carlson asked him if the intercourse was transactional.

The driver then dropped Larry to his hotel and the next morning, Barack again arrived at Larry’s room with intentions to have more sex. “The same thing happened. He smoked crack and we picked up from where we left last night,” Sinclair indicated.

On asking how he felt after he learned that Obama had begun campaigning to become the US President in the year 2004, Sinclair laughed and said that he was shocked. “I hit the floor. I laughed hard and could not believe that this was the same person. I even told my friends that I had sex with Obama twice in the year 1999 and all were shocked,” Sinclair added.

Further during the interview, Sinclair claimed in considerable detail to have had sex with Obama twice, once in the back of a limo and once in a hotel room in Gurnee, Illinois.

Notably, Larry Sinclair had made similar statements in the year 2008 in a press conference at the National Press Club. He had stated that he had sex and snorted drugs with Barack Obama in the back of a limousine in 1999 while Obama was a state legislator.

The ‘claims’ were however rubbished by Obama and Sinclair was arrested after the press meeting at the National Press Club. However, reports mention that Sinclair never offered any proof of his ‘allegations’. Sinclair also holds an extensive criminal record that comprises charges of forgery, fraud, and larceny. He reportedly has also served time in an Arizona prison.

Obama’s personal life was never a secret. Earlier, DuJan, founder and editor of the Hillary Clinton-supporting website HillBuzz.org stated that Obama was a homosexual and used to visit several gay bars in Chicago. “Nobody who knew Obama in the gay bar scene thought he could possibly be president. Obama used to go to the gay bars during the week, most often on Wednesday, and they said he was very much into older white guys,” he was quoted as saying.

Also, Wayne Madsen, an investigative journalist who served as a Navy intelligence analyst for the National Security Agency from 1984 until 1988 stated that Obama was a member of the East Bank Club in Chicago, which is one of several locations described by the Chicago LGBT community as a “gay gym,” where gay persons gather and engage in sexual activities.

Meanwhile, Tucker Carlson asserted that the media withheld reporting on the charges put up by Sinclair in the past, out of fear of losing access to the top politician. “Nobody reported it not because they were squeamish about sex or drugs but because the Obama campaign said anyone who reports on this gets no access to the Obama campaign,” he said.