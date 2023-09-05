On Sunday, September 3, the Brareilly police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a youth named Mohammad Shadab alias Shobhi, accused of assaulting his mentally challenged relative named Danish alias Babu. According to reports, Shadab forcefully inscribed ‘Jai Bholenath’ on Danish’s forehead with a sharp object.

In the aforementioned incident, the accused had been identified as Mohammad Shadab. In fact, after the incident occurred, a video of the victim’s mother also emerged on social media, wherein she explained what transpired with her son and explicitly named Shadab as the accused.

युवक के माथे पर दाग दिया ‘जय भोलेनाथ’



यूपी के बरेली में शादाब नाम के युवक पर मानसिक रूप से कमजोर दानिश के माथे पर औजार गर्म करके जय भोलेनाथ लिखने का आरोप, परिजनों का हंगामा. pic.twitter.com/pOtSHTNChs — Utkarsh Singh (@UtkarshSingh_) September 4, 2023

It is a no-brainer that ‘Mohammad Shadab’ is obviously a Muslim youth and not a Hindu one. The name is, in fact, enough for even an amateur to guess that the accused belongs to the Muslim community but perhaps it is not so for the usual coterie of leftist liberals, Islamists and their apologists. For them, ‘Jai Bholenath,’ which was forcefully inscribed on the victim’s forehead was all it took to begin playing the victim and blaming Hindus for the horrific deed.

Deliberated by their anti-Hindu bigotry, several such liberals and Islamists conveniently ignored the name of the perpetrator and descended on the microblogging platform X, formally Twitter, to abuse and vilify Hindus, accusing them of a crime that was actually carried out by a Muslim youth.

On expected lines, several liberals and Islamists indulged in their usual antics of blatant Hinduphobia and blamed the Sanatan Dharma and Hindus for the attack on the ‘oppressed’ Muslim youth Danish.

One such X user, Bharat RM, who appears to be an ardent supporter of Rahul Gandhi as evidenced by his display photo on X, remarked, “Actually this is Sanatan Dhrama Mr Stalin is against.”

Another Congress supporter @saraf-pankaj abused BJP and the Hindus for a crime actually perpetrated by a Muslim youth.

A user named Sudhir Sharma went on to share a clip posted by News24 and mockingly called it a perfect example of the Hindu Rashtra. The News 24 clip, interestingly, shared the picture of the victim in Danish with a caption in Hindi which roughly translates to, “Jai Bholenath inscribed on the forehead of a Muslim youth.”

Intriguingly, News24’s post merely serves as a sombre reminder of how several leftist media outlets are skillfully spreading the myth of “saffron terror” and inventing the fictitious concept of “rising intolerance” by providing readers with half-baked truths in order to tactically support these so-called liberal elites and Islamists to further their anti-Hindu agenda.

Both the accused and the victim, in this case, are members of the Muslim faith, however, News24, while reporting about the incident, purposely chose to solely highlight the victim’s religion and not the accused’s name or religion. The media outlet essentially tried to kill two birds with one stone by doing this. Since the accused was a Muslim, they obviously tried to protect him by concealing his identity. Second, it attempted to arouse empathy for the Muslim community by citing the victim’s religion in particular while also subtly portraying a Hindu as the perpetrator.

The few anti-Hindu posts that we mentioned above are just a small sample of the numerous others that littered the social media platform. In fact, Swarajya journalist Swati Goyal Sharma used the social media platform X to upload screenshots of numerous such posts by Islamists, politicians, and leftist liberals who conveniently closed their eyes to the truth and quickly reached a conclusion declaring a Hindu to be the aggressor in the case.

Source: SS of posts shared by Swarajya journalist Swati Goyal Sharma on X

To see this so-called ‘elite club of liberals’ resorting to such antics to vilify Hindus is certainly disheartening and bothersome but not surprising. Distorting facts, publishing half-baked truths and misusing Hindu chants and festivals for peddling the ‘anti-Hindu’ or ‘Hindutva -terrorism’ plank is an art that the Islamist apologists, the ‘liberal’ brigade and their friendly media have mastered over time.

In the last few years, this coterie has started liberally using the sacred ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogan as a tool to demonise Hindus. This venomous cabal, which has been nurturing a deep-seated hatred for Hindus, has mastered the art of crafting misleading and phoney tales around the Hindu chant in order to turn every random crime, especially in cases where the victim happens to be from the Muslim community, into a ‘hate crime’.

Though the actual number of such incidents is far far higher, we had in 2021 compiled a list of 19 instances in which the left-leaning brigade has sought to demonise the Hindu by defaming the ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant which has long been deeply sacred to Hindus.

The case

On Sunday, September 3, the Brareilly police in Uttar Pradesh arrested a youth named Mohammad Shadab alias Shobhi, accused of assaulting his mentally challenged relative named Danish alias Babu. According to reports, Shadab forcefully inscribed ‘Jai Bholenath’ on Danish’s forehead with a sharp object. Initially, the family of the accused tried to pass it off as a joke, calling it a ‘prank’, but when Danish’s family members continued to protest against the cruelty meted out to the latter, Shadab threatened them with life.

The victim’s family approached the police and lodged a complaint against Shadab, after which the latter was arrested.