On 23rd September 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the international cricket stadium to be built in Varanasi. This program was attended by many eminent sportspersons including former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. After images of Sachin Tendulkar attending the event emerged on media, liberal social media users started attacking him and called him spineless.

Roshan Lal wrote on his X handle, “This is Sachin Tendulkar, Former Cricketer. He never spoke for farmers. He never spoke for wrestlers. He never spoke for Manipur. He never speaks for issues. He hardly ever visited the parliament when he was a Rajya Sabha MP. But today, came running from Mumbai to Varanasi for Modi’s PR on just one call. Legend on the field, a Sarkari coward off the field.”

This is Sachin Tendulkar, Former Cricketer.



He never spoke for farmers

He never spoke for wrestlers

He never spoke for Manipur

He never speaks for issues

He hardly ever visited the parliament when he was a Rajya Sabha MP



But today, came running from Mumbai to Varanasi for… pic.twitter.com/2PfktStCxR — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) September 23, 2023

Dr. Nimo Yadav wrote on his X handle, “He is Sachin Tendulkar, former ICT player. During the UPA rule, he used to raise his voice against inflation and increasing petrol prices. For this UPA nominated him as RS MP so that he could raise his voice in parliament but his attendance in parliament was just .06%. In 2014, the BJP gave him Bharat Ratna for Playing in two WC finals and making 22 runs in them. Since then he has become a BJP puppet and he does whatever Modi says. He might have suffered from Tennis Elbow because of cricket, but it is Modi who made him Spineless.”

He is Sachin Tendulkar, former ICT player.



During UPA rule, he used to raise his voice for inflation and increasing petrol prices.



For this UPA nominated him as RS MP so that he can raise his voice in parliament but his attendance in parliament was just .06%.



In 2014, BJP gave… pic.twitter.com/5nkYq0XtGg — Dr Nimo Yadav (@niiravmodi) September 23, 2023

Another X user Rofl Bhaiyya Ji wrote, “The person who was God of our childhood has now become the DD News of the government by partying at Ambani’s house and posting selfies on the social media. The God of Cricket does not take any stand on any issue.”

Ambani ke ghar party karne aur social media par selfie post karke govt ke DDnews ban chuke h hamare sabke bachpan k bhagwan..



Kabhi kisi mudde par koi stand nhi lete GOD Of Cricket — Rofl Bhaiya Ji 🏹 (@Rofl_BhaiyaaJi) September 24, 2023

Another X user Sohel wrote, “Spineless.”

Another X user Sumit Nayak Bharat posted, “This video of Sachin Tendulkar who is called the God of the cricket world, is for the public who gave him the title of God. Even after watching this video, does the public feel that it is questioning the government for the public interest regarding the problems of Manipur, farmer movement, wrestlers, common people like inflation, unemployment, corruption, schools, hospitals, education and health? do? I say we won’t because he doesn’t have the straightness of his spine like Neeraj Chopra. His spine is bent.”

On Saturday (September 23), PM Modi arrived in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi to launch a slew of development projects including laying the foundation stone of an International cricket stadium in Ganjari, Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, as well as officials from BCCI including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla and Secretary Jay Shah, also joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The cricketing legends also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The design of the stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva. Evidently, the roof covers in the newly constructed stadium will be crescent-shaped, its floodlights will resemble the shape of a trident, it will have ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. Moreover, one of the structures will be shaped like a ‘damru’.