Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsLeft liberals on social media attack Sachin Tendulkar, call him ‘spineless’ for attending foundation...
CricketNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Left liberals on social media attack Sachin Tendulkar, call him ‘spineless’ for attending foundation stone laying of Varanasi cricket stadium by PM Modi

Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and other eminent personalities were present in Varanasi when PM Modi laid the foundation stone for international cricket stadium

OpIndia Staff
Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar shared stage with PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. Image Source: News18
0

On 23rd September 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the international cricket stadium to be built in Varanasi. This program was attended by many eminent sportspersons including former Indian cricketers Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev. After images of Sachin Tendulkar attending the event emerged on media, liberal social media users started attacking him and called him spineless.

Roshan Lal wrote on his X handle, “This is Sachin Tendulkar, Former Cricketer. He never spoke for farmers. He never spoke for wrestlers. He never spoke for Manipur. He never speaks for issues. He hardly ever visited the parliament when he was a Rajya Sabha MP. But today, came running from Mumbai to Varanasi for Modi’s PR on just one call. Legend on the field, a Sarkari coward off the field.”

Dr. Nimo Yadav wrote on his X handle, “He is Sachin Tendulkar, former ICT player. During the UPA rule, he used to raise his voice against inflation and increasing petrol prices. For this UPA nominated him as RS MP so that he could raise his voice in parliament but his attendance in parliament was just .06%. In 2014, the BJP gave him Bharat Ratna for Playing in two WC finals and making 22 runs in them. Since then he has become a BJP puppet and he does whatever Modi says. He might have suffered from Tennis Elbow because of cricket, but it is Modi who made him Spineless.”

Another X user Rofl Bhaiyya Ji wrote, “The person who was God of our childhood has now become the DD News of the government by partying at Ambani’s house and posting selfies on the social media. The God of Cricket does not take any stand on any issue.”

Another X user Sohel wrote, “Spineless.”

Another X user Sumit Nayak Bharat posted, “This video of Sachin Tendulkar who is called the God of the cricket world, is for the public who gave him the title of God. Even after watching this video, does the public feel that it is questioning the government for the public interest regarding the problems of Manipur, farmer movement, wrestlers, common people like inflation, unemployment, corruption, schools, hospitals, education and health? do? I say we won’t because he doesn’t have the straightness of his spine like Neeraj Chopra. His spine is bent.”

On Saturday (September 23), PM Modi arrived in his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi to launch a slew of development projects including laying the foundation stone of an International cricket stadium in Ganjari, Varanasi. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, as well as officials from BCCI including President Roger Binny, Vice President Rajiv Shukla and Secretary Jay Shah, also joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony.

The cricketing legends also offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The design of the stadium draws inspiration from Lord Shiva. Evidently, the roof covers in the newly constructed stadium will be crescent-shaped, its floodlights will resemble the shape of a trident, it will have ghat steps-based seating, and Bilvipatra-shaped metallic sheets on the facade. Moreover, one of the structures will be shaped like a ‘damru’.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Danish Ali used unparliamentary language for me twice, context of Ramesh Bidhuri’s comments needs to be examined: BJP MP Ravi Kishan Shukla

OpIndia Staff -
Ravi Kishan Shukla has now sought action against Kunwar Danish Ali and examination of the latter's comments about him during the discussion on the Population Control Bill last year.
News Reports

Meet Cassandra Mae Spittmann, the German singer famous for singing spiritual Indian songs, who was praised by PM Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi further lauded the polyglot singer CassMae and noted that she has aced singing in many Indian languages, including Sanskrit, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Assamese, Bengali, Marathi, and Urdu. CassMae has mastered her notes in all of them. 

We are fighting the Indian state, not a political party: Rahul Gandhi unveils the idea behind the I.N.D.I.A. alliance

There is no history in new Parliament House: Sanjay Raut criticises the new building

‘No specific proof shared’ – Indian officials say as they engage with partners over Khalistani terrorist Nijjar’s killing in Canada

Congress appoints YouTuber Avi Dandiya, who spread fake news about Pulwama terror attack, as Overseas Congress social media chief

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
656,982FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com