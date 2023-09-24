On Sunday (24 September), Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) regarding plans to extend the India-Myanmar border fencing by 70 kilometres. The aim of extending the border fencing is to curb the influx of illegal immigrants in Manipur from the neighbouring nation Myanmar.

The State Chief Secretary and BRO officials, the state police, and the Home Department were present at the meeting.

Taking to X, the Manipur CM wrote, “Held a meeting with the officials of BRO and deliberated the plan to begin construction of an additional 70 km of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. I was joined by Chief Secretary, DGP & officials from the Home Department.”

Calling it an urgent necessity, the Manipur CM added, “In view of the rise in illegal immigration and drugs smuggling from the neighbouring country, safeguarding our porous borders has become an urgent necessity.”

Notably, the meeting regarding the extension of border fencing comes a day after the Manipur CM urged the Centre to ‘permanently close’ the Free Movement Regime (FMR). This FMR policy permits individuals from both sides of the border to travel up to 16 kilometres within the neighbouring country without any documents or visas.

The aim of the FMR policy was to facilitate trade and commerce while also permitting unrestricted movement for people from ethnically related communities in both nations. However, it has been criticised for enabling cross-border illegal activities and the influx of illegal immigration along with the smuggling of drugs and arms from Myanmar.

Manipur has a 400-km long international border with Myanmar and less than 10% of it is fenced. The remaining porous border is prone to cross-border illegal activities.

The challenging topography of the region, among other factors, makes it difficult to fence the entire border. Nevertheless, experts maintain that certain areas, where most illegal activities occur, can be more easily secured with fencing.

Earlier in July, the Manipur government started the process to collect biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar. The ministry said that the campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State are successfully captured. The campaign is targeted for completion by September 2023.

It is notable that the union home ministry has directed the states of Manipur and Mizoram to complete the process of capturing biometric data of illegal migrants by September this year.

Under the campaign, the biometric data of anyone who enters India from Myanmar will be collected. This will help the government identify illegal immigrants easily. Reportedly they will be included in a “negative biometric list” so they cannot become citizens of India later.

Additionally, the authorities completed the border fencing along 10 km of the Manipur-Mizoram border by July, this year.

It is notable that illegal immigration from Myanmar is a major cause behind the recent violence in Manipur. The Meiteis alleged that a large number of Kukis from Myanmar entered the state with the help of local Kukis, and later settled in forest lands.

It is also found that such immigrants carry out large-scale poppy cultivation on forest land. Moreover, the Manipur government in July had informed that at least 718 Myanmar nationals illegally entered the state in a week’s time alone.