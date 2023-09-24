Sunday, September 24, 2023
HomeNews Reports“Urgent Necessity”: Manipur CM holds meeting with BRO officials to extend border fencing by...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

“Urgent Necessity”: Manipur CM holds meeting with BRO officials to extend border fencing by 70 km across the India-Myanmar border

The recent meeting regarding the extension of border fencing comes a day after the Manipur CM urged the Centre to ‘permanently close’ the Free Movement Regime (FMR). This FMR policy permits individuals from both sides of the border to travel up to 16 kilometers within the neighboring country without any documents or visas.

OpIndia Staff
Manipur CM N Biren Singh held meeting with BRO and state officials to extend border fencing across India Myanmar border
Manipur CM N Biren Singh held meeting with BRO and state officials to extend border fencing across India Myanmar border (Image Source - Manipur CM N Biren Singh's X handle)
9

On Sunday (24 September), Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh held a meeting with the senior officials of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) regarding plans to extend the India-Myanmar border fencing by 70 kilometres. The aim of extending the border fencing is to curb the influx of illegal immigrants in Manipur from the neighbouring nation Myanmar.

The State Chief Secretary and BRO officials, the state police, and the Home Department were present at the meeting. 

Taking to X, the Manipur CM wrote, “Held a meeting with the officials of BRO and deliberated the plan to begin construction of an additional 70 km of border fencing along the Indo-Myanmar border. I was joined by Chief Secretary, DGP & officials from the Home Department.” 

Calling it an urgent necessity, the Manipur CM added, “In view of the rise in illegal immigration and drugs smuggling from the neighbouring country, safeguarding our porous borders has become an urgent necessity.”

Notably, the meeting regarding the extension of border fencing comes a day after the Manipur CM urged the Centre to ‘permanently close’ the Free Movement Regime (FMR). This FMR policy permits individuals from both sides of the border to travel up to 16 kilometres within the neighbouring country without any documents or visas. 

The aim of the FMR policy was to facilitate trade and commerce while also permitting unrestricted movement for people from ethnically related communities in both nations. However, it has been criticised for enabling cross-border illegal activities and the influx of illegal immigration along with the smuggling of drugs and arms from Myanmar.

Manipur has a 400-km long international border with Myanmar and less than 10% of it is fenced. The remaining porous border is prone to cross-border illegal activities. 

The challenging topography of the region, among other factors, makes it difficult to fence the entire border. Nevertheless, experts maintain that certain areas, where most illegal activities occur, can be more easily secured with fencing.

Earlier in July, the Manipur government started the process to collect biometrics of illegal immigrants from Myanmar. The ministry said that the campaign will continue in all districts until biometric data of all illegal Myanmar immigrants in the State are successfully captured. The campaign is targeted for completion by September 2023. 

It is notable that the union home ministry has directed the states of Manipur and Mizoram to complete the process of capturing biometric data of illegal migrants by September this year.

Under the campaign, the biometric data of anyone who enters India from Myanmar will be collected. This will help the government identify illegal immigrants easily. Reportedly they will be included in a “negative biometric list” so they cannot become citizens of India later.

Additionally, the authorities completed the border fencing along 10 km of the Manipur-Mizoram border by July, this year.

It is notable that illegal immigration from Myanmar is a major cause behind the recent violence in Manipur. The Meiteis alleged that a large number of Kukis from Myanmar entered the state with the help of local Kukis, and later settled in forest lands. 

It is also found that such immigrants carry out large-scale poppy cultivation on forest land. Moreover, the Manipur government in July had informed that at least 718 Myanmar nationals illegally entered the state in a week’s time alone.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Jharkhand: 90% of encroachers of govt land have names like Firoz, Sajjad, Kaleem, Imran… will the ‘Haldwani Incident’ repeat as accused evade court dates?

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -

Canada’s House of Commons gave a standing ovation to a Ukrainian-Canadian WWII veteran who was a member of a Nazi SS unit

Anurag -

India and the UN launch a joint capacity-building initiative for the Global South by sharing India’s experiences, best practices and expertise

ANI -

NASA’s OSIRIS REx spacecraft drops a capsule containing samples of near-Earth asteroid Bennu, the agency’s first collection of asteroid samples from space

OpIndia Staff -

US: Rats chew 6-month-old baby’s body parts, 50 bite marks found on body of the infant kept in a trash-filled rat-infested room

OpIndia Staff -

Iran foils major terror plot by defusing 30 bombs set to explode simultaneously in Tehran, 28 Islamic State-linked terrorists arrested: Iranian Media

OpIndia Staff -

‘It is still a world of double standards’: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar criticises Global North

OpIndia Staff -

Canadian media questions Justin Trudeau over his allegations against India, asks him to share evidence if he has any

OpIndia Staff -

Meta Vs The Wire: Delhi court orders conditional release of electronic devices seized from editors of The Wire in raids last year

OpIndia Staff -

Fact Check: TMC leader Kirti Azad passes off old photo of BJP workers as ‘Sanghis protesting against Canada outside Canara Bank’

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
657,027FollowersFollow
29,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com