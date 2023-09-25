On Friday, September 22, the Haryana crime branch made a startling revelation in the Nuh violence case in which a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra on July 31 this year. Hindi daily Bhaskar reported that the Gurugram police revealed that the posters that had emerged in Sector 69 a day before the second Jalabhishek Yatra, threatening Muslims to leave the area, were actually put up by a scrap dealer named Asif.

The Gurugram police had arrested Asif who confessed to the crime.

It may be recalled that a month after the Nuh violence, Hindu organisations led by Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal had announced that it would go ahead with its proposed yatra in Haryana’s Nuh on August 28 which was halted due to the violence that was unleashed by Islamist mob on July 31.

A day before the Yatra posters emerged in the slum area in Gurugram’s Sector 69 area that threatened Muslims to vacate the area by August 28 or face consequences. The names of Bajrang Dal and VHP were mentioned on the posters.

This set the stage for Islamists and the leftist media, who once again went on to exploit this situation to portray Muslims as victims and Hindus as the aggressors. Almost all leftist media outlets which had worked overtime during the Nuh unrest to ensure that they offered assistance to Islamists in blaming victims after unleashing violence against devotees, lapped up this news to advance their ‘Dara Hua Musalman’ narrative.

The New Indian Express, TOI and ThePrint, and that’s just to name a few, had reported about these posters coming up before VHP’s Sobha Yatra.

Though in the body it was mentioned that Mojed had suspected one Asif of falsely planting the poster to threaten him and incite violence in the area, these media houses made sure that the headline was so well constructed that on the face it appears that VHP was indeed targeting the ‘innocent’ Muslim locals of Gurugram sector-69, as an act of revenge. For example, the TNIE headline read: “Posters appear asking Muslims to ‘leave Gurugram or face the heat’ prior to VHP’s ‘Shobha yatra’.”

These reports quoted Mojed as saying that the posters carried the names of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal and asked all Muslims to vacate their houses and shops by August 28 or be ‘responsible for their death.’

Islamist social media channel Muslim Spaces also empathised with the Muslim residents who it claimed were forced to flee after the threatening posters came up before the VHP Sobha Yatra. “Migrant Muslim labourers were threatened and asked to vacate their shanties within 2 days else they will be burned alive,” read Muslim Spaces post on X, formally Twitter.

Essentially, by specifically stating that the posters threatening Muslims appeared right before VHP’s Sobha Yatra, the Islamist and leftist media covertly hoped to persuade their readers that the posters were the handiwork of members of the Hindu organizations.

Now, during interrogation, Asif, a local scrap dealer in the area, confessed that he had put up the poster outside the house and scrapyard of Mojed due to business rivalry. Asif told police that after the Nuh violence, Hindu organizations announced that they would go to the Nalhareshwar temple in Nuh on August 28 and perform Jalabhishek. The atmosphere was tense at that time. He also took advantage of this and came up with the idea to put up threatening posters outside other scrap dealers’ shops and houses in order to scare them away and allow him to enjoy a business monopoly.

Asif stated that he was aware that Hindu organizations were enraged following the violence during the Brijmandal Yatra in Nuh on July 31, so he purposefully used their names on the posters.

Notably, Asif came into the police radar after Mojed had in his complaint mentioned that Asif had threatened him two days before the posters emerged.

Interestingly, shortly after the July 31 violence orchestrated by Islamists, the liberal media followed the same tactic and went on an overdrive to portray Muslims as victims. OpIndia published a detailed article on how the ultra-leftist media portal The Caravan portrayed the Nuh Violence as ‘anti-Muslim’ and blamed Hindus for it. Unfortunately for them, the specifics revealed in FIRs cried out the truth and demolished the superstructure of lies they had painstakingly constructed.

Similarly, Maktoob media, the Islamist portal which had tried to shield Islamists during the JNU violence after anti-CAA protests and the Delhi anti-Hindu riots, peddling fake news regularly, had also published two reports on the issue that tried to paint the Islamists, who were the actual perpetrators as victims. OpIndia had written a detailed report busting this false narrative peddled by the media outlet.

Nuh Shobhayatra Attack

On 31st July, a mob of hundreds of Muslim rioters attacked Hindu devotees participating in the Brijmandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh, Mewat of Haryana. At least six people were killed as a result of the riots.

During the investigation into the riots, OpIndia accessed over 25 FIRs and complaints that provided a clearer picture of what happened during the violence. Based on information available via FIRs, complaints and witnesses, it appeared that the attack was pre-planned. OpIndia came across several videos posted two days before the Jalabhishek Yatra instigating Muslims against Hindus.

Muslims have claimed the riots happened because of Bajrang Dal activist and Gau Rakshak Monu Manesar. Old videos of Manesar were circulated to instigate Muslims saying he was going to Nuh on that day. The video that was mostly circulated was from October 2022. Detailed reports can be checked here.

Furthermore, a cyber crime police station was attacked in Nuh. Police officials were injured. Home guards were killed. The rioters first shot one of the Bajrang Dal activists Abhishek, then his throat was slit and his head was crushed leading to his death.

OpIndia’s complete coverage of the Mewat Shobha Yatra Attack can be checked here.