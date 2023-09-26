The Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) has come out in support of Canada by heeding the allegations made by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau against India. In a statement posted on X, it said, “The executive meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) held today, expressed serious concern over the allegations leveled by the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, in the Parliament of Canada, of the involvement of officials of Indian agencies in the murder case of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a resident Sikh there.”

-SGPC executive passes special resolution on India-Canada issue

-Statement of Prime Minister is not considered common in Parliament of any country: SGPC

-Hate propaganda against Sikhs and Punjab strongly condemned

The executive meeting of the Shiromani Gurdwara… — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) September 25, 2023

The SGPC passed a special resolution in the executive meeting presided over by the SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami, a leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and advocate. The resolution passed stated, “The statement given by the Prime Minister in the Parliament of any country is not understood as common, rather considered to be fact-based within the scope of the dignity of the concerned country’s constitution.”

In its support to Canada’s allegations, the Sikh religious body said that everything said by the Prime Minister (Trudeau) in the Parliament (House of Commons) cannot be rejected easily. The SGPC sought that the truth of the charges made against Indian agencies “should be brought to light”. Taking a step further, it said that if the case is “suppressed only because of politics, it will be considered as injustice to human rights”.

“The resolution further strongly condemned the hate propaganda being spread against Sikhs and Punjab out of this entire phenomenon on the mainstream media and social media platforms openly. It is said that the India-Canada issue has been deliberately focused by a large part of the media only on the character assassination of Sikhs. Through the resolution, the SGPC executive demanded from the Government of India to take this issue seriously and take action against those who tarnish the image of Sikhs,” it stated.

The SGPC further said that the Sikh community respects all religions and does not hold enmity against anyone. “Some people are using the current situation as a weapon to create divisions among communities, which should be stopped immediately. The SGPC executive asked the Government of India to look into this matter. It was said that action should be taken against the forces which are tarnishing the image of Sikhs. Appropriate steps should be taken to end the growing mistrust among the Sikhs.”

Earlier on Monday, 25 September, the SGPC said that Sikhs are being maligned using this atmosphere. It alleged that an atmosphere is being created similar to one which was created before the 1984 riots.

The SGPC also hit out at actor Kangana Ranaut for “preaching to Sikhs”. The SGPC accused Ranaut of running an agenda to insult the Sikh community. The Sikhs group appealed to communities all over the world to monitor the situation and those within and outside India be concerned about the situation.

It is notable here that the SGPC seems to believe Trudeau’s version of things and not India’s version. India has categorically denied any involvement in the murder of the Khalistani terrorist Nijjar earlier this year. India has also stated that the Canadian authorities have not shared any credible intelligence regarding the investigation with Indian authorities.

Also, while extending indirect support to the Canadian version, and playing victim card, the SGPC has not spoken anything about the burning of Indian flag, the threats against Indian diplomats, and the open declaration of violence against Canadian Hindus by the Canadian Khalistanis.

“What is being seen now was seen in 1984 too. Agenda is being created against Sikhs for vote bank,” the SGPC said.

This is not the first time that the SGPC has spoken in a language that supports Khalistanis and questions India. On 23 September, Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal supported pro-Khalistani Canadian singer Shubh calling him a “proud son of Punjab”. The singer’s India tour was cancelled owing to outrage against him for sharing a distorted map of India.

In March, when the Punjab government was taking action against Khalistani terrorist Amritpal Singh, the SGPC was critical of the government’s action against “youth”.