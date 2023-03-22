Here is how Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) is rallying support for Amritpal Singh and his aides

Shiromani Gurudwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC), Amritsar has come out to support Amritpal Singh and other arrested Khalistanis. In multiple statements issued by SGPC’s officials, though they restrained themselves from taking Amritpal’s name directly, they criticised the government of Punjab for taking action against the youth.

The first statement came from SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami on March 19. He said, “There are rules laid down by Punjab Police and [Punjab and Haryana] High Court on steps to be taken to arrest someone if an FIR is registered. I believe the action that has been taken since yesterday created an atmosphere of panic among the public. Buses have been stopped. Section 144 has been imposed. The Internet has been suspended.”

OpIndia reported how the Internet became a tool for Amritpal Singh to propagate his agenda and call his supporters to join him in protests. Notably, before the Ajnala incident, where Singh’s supporters attacked the police station, Singh and his associate Daljeet Kalsi released videos urging his followers to reach Ajnala. Details about the incident can be read here, and all reports related to the Ajnala incident can be read here. Considering such situations, it was essential for security agencies to suspend the internet to maintain law and order. Amritpal also used the Clubhouse app to discuss his agenda and bring people under his organisation. OpIndia’s details on Clubhouse discussions can be read here.

He added, “I believe such actions remind people about the old days [insurgency in Punjab]. I want to tell the government of Punjab that there is a system for everything. There is a system to impose laws. But if we create an atmosphere like that, people get afraid. In such a situation, the public sees things from a different perspective. I believe government should understand that if they want to arrest someone, there is a way and procedure [that should be followed]. But the way the government has acted, it is creating an atmosphere of panic which is not good [for the state].”

“Every government has policies. If they see aggression against them, they take extreme steps like this. But I believe the situation should have been handled differently,” said Dhami.

Later, SGPC issued an official statement. Giani Harpreet Singh, Jathedar, Shri Akal Takht Sahib said, “Governments should refrain from adopting the practice of oppression and illegal detentions of the youth who speak for their rights in a democratic manner because Punjab has already suffered a lot, and now it is necessary to move towards a better future.”

SGPC claimed youth (Amritpal and his associates) are “who speak for their rights in a democratic manner”. On contrary to the claims, they were seen waving weapons, including guns and swords, across the state. Reports suggest he was raising a private militia in the guise of de-addiction centres. His links with the Pakistani spy agency ISI and designated terrorist organisation Sikhs For Justice came to the fore during the investigation. Any of these activities cannot be seen as a “democratic” way of raising a voice.

For political interests, Governments should refrain from creating an atmosphere of terror in Punjab: @J_Harpreetsingh#Jathedar #SriAkalTakhtSahib #Sikhs pic.twitter.com/K4mJxBvfZ0 — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) March 19, 2023

Reminding of the time of insurgency in the state, Singh added, “In the memories of Punjab, there are deep wounds of oppression of the past governments, and no government has ever been serious to take corrective measures.”

Accusing the government of making the Sikh youth scapegoats, he said, “This context cannot be ignored that there is a lot of dissatisfaction in the mentality of Sikh youth against the discriminations and excesses by successive governments of time. But there are also big powers which constantly remain waiting for opportunities to play with the emotions of the Sikh youth to make them directionless and scapegoats.”

Furthermore, the statement read, “He also advised the Sikh youth to walk on the path of transforming their intellectual & academic life instead of taking the path of conflict and invited them to preserve golden future of Qaum (community).” On one hand, SGPC official asked to leave the path of conflict but on the other hand it came out in support of the group that openly called for conflict with the establishment.

Singh advised the youth not to fall for temptations to act against the state government. He said, “The planning of establishments of the time is very brainy, therefore, the youth should refrain from getting involved in any temptation, which gives the government an opportunity to suppress the Sikh youth.”

He accused the government of creating a situation to weaken the Sikhs religiously and politically. He said, “The government’s policy of weakening the Sikhs religiously and politically creates a vacuum and unrest among the Sikhs and this practice is neither in the interest of the governments nor Punjab. The political discriminations of the governments from time to time have played a big role in filling the feeling of alienation in this country among the Sikhs who made the most sacrifices for the freedom of India, but today the time is demanding that the governments should learn from the mistakes of the past. By simplifying the perennial religious, political and economic issues of the Sikhs, the sense of alienation among the Sikhs should be eliminated.”

On March 20, Dhami issued another statement. He said, “It is not in the interest of the state to arrest the youths by creating fabricated stories without any charge. Punjab has seen many eras and it is very unfortunate that the present government of the state has added another chapter to the situation.”

Punjab government should stop arresting innocent Sikh youths: Harjinder Singh Dhami@PunjabGovtIndia pic.twitter.com/FHCqaXjLPJ — Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (@SGPCAmritsar) March 20, 2023

Dhami condemned the action taken by the police and said it was not right to “deliberately target innocent Sikh youths in Punjab.” He added, “The Sikh youth of Punjab have contributed a lot to the progress of not only the state but also the country and the world. But it is sad that Sikh youths are looked at with suspicion repeatedly. The present government of Punjab is also making a similar mistake.” Dhami further advised the government to provide youth employment and stop “misuse government machinery only for political gain”.

Again, Amritpal Singh and his associates were not innocent. They were calling for a separate Sikh nation, Khalistan. Amritpal was raising a private militia and actions like the attack on Ajnala Police Station brought his organisation under the radar of the security agencies.

In a statement on March 21, Harpreet Singh, Executive Jathedar Sri Akaal Takhat Sahib, said, “It appears the government is creating unnecessary panic among the public. The internet is down, and because of this, misinformation is spreading among people. The right information is not reaching everyone. Similar misadventures were done by the then-government three decades ago. Sikhs and the rest of the country faced its effects. A similar scheme is being run to paint Sikhs in a bad picture, to damage Punjab and for political gains. Sikh youth of ages 16-17 are being detained illegally.”

OpIndia reported on March 21 that there were misinformation campaigns running on social media. Had the internet not been suspended, it would have created a situation of panic among the public as the misinformation by anti-India elements spiked exponentially as soon as the crackdown on Amritpal Singh began. Many social media accounts spreading misinformation were banned for Indian users by March 21 before the suspension was lifted in some areas. Notably, Mo Dhaliwal, the brain behind the anti-India toolkit during farmer protests, also tweeted urging Rihanna to speak up for Punjab.

He added, “It is very important to stabilise Punjab as it is a border state. If they [the govenrment] want to stabilise the state, they have to sit with Sikhs and talk. They have solved the problems of the Sikhs. The state and country cannot stay peaceful if the government keeps creating such panic. If you want the state to remain peaceful, you should restrain such actions. The state and the centre should sit and solve the problems [of the state]. The action against Sikh youth, especially those who are young, must stop. The state government should make its stand clear.”

Crackdown on Amritpal Singh

On March 18, Punjab Police and central agencies launched a massive crackdown on pro-Khalistan separatist leader Amritpal Singh. So far, over 110 associates of Singh have been arrested. However, he is still on the run. Internet was suspended on March 18 for one day, but the suspension was extended for two more days. Police have alleged that Singh was in contact with ISI and received funds from Pakistan. Furthermore, it has been reported that Singh was creating a private army in the guise of an anti-drug drive and de-addiction centre. Following the crackdown, official Indian Government establishments in London and San Francisco were attacked.