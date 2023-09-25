On Monday, September 25, Sri Lanka extended support to India amid the diplomatic war with Canada after the latter accused New Delhi of being involved in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. Notably, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India, Milinda Moragoda asserted that Colombo has zero tolerance for terrorism. He added that India’s response on the matter is firm and emphasised that the country supports India on this issue.

Addressing a presser at FCC South Asia, the Sri Lankan High Commissioner said, “India’s response is firm and direct, we support India. Sri Lanka has suffered from various forms of terrorism in the last four decades and therefore we have zero tolerance for terrorism.”

Breaking: "India's response is firm, we support India…we suffered from terrorism..zero tolerance for terrorism," says Sri Lanka High Commissioner @SLinIndia @MilindaMoragoda on Canada's allegations on India. Spoke at @FCCNewDelhi pic.twitter.com/75rNeAnIA3 — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 25, 2023

Notably, the FCC South Asia is a club for foreign correspondents and Indian journalists in New Delhi.

During the presser, the outgoing Commissioner Moragoda noted that Sri Lanka would not have stabilised if it had not received support from India.

He also highlighted that by March next year, India and Sri Lanka could develop an understanding and sign a trade pact.

India provides the best opportunities…by March next year we will have some understanding on the trade side (pact), says Sri Lanka envoy @SLinIndia @MilindaMoragoda at @FCCNewDelhi https://t.co/iWtQ9or52S — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) September 25, 2023

Currently, the diplomatic ties between India and Canada are in free fall after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on 18th September accused India of killing Khalistani terrorist Harjeet Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil which India has called out as absurd and motivated.

Trudeau made these allegations in the Canadian parliament without presenting any proof. In the aftermath, Canada expelled an Indian diplomat as well. Trudeau’s language was in sync with the Khalistanis living in Canada, where they blamed India for killing Najjar.

In a swift response, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs refuted the allegations of India’s involvement in Nijjar’s killing and called it “absurd and motivated”.

Afterwards, India also issued an advisory asking Indian nationals and students living in Canada to exercise caution. Additionally, the MEA, in its advisory, also asked Indian nationals to avoid travelling to Canada in the wake of “politically condoned” hate crimes against patriotic Indians.

In a media briefing, the Spokesperson of MEA, Arindham Bagchi asserted that the Canadian government is not providing any specific information about the allegations levelled against India over the murder of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijja in Canada. On the other hand, he clarified that the government of India has provided very specific information about the criminal activities and evidence has been shared on a regular basis.

Bagchi added that Canada has a growing reputation as a safe haven for terrorists, extremists, and organised crimes.

He said, “If you’re talking about reputational issues and reputational damage, if there’s any country that needs to look at this, I think it is Canada and its growing reputation as a place, as a safe haven for terrorists, for extremists, and for organised crime.”