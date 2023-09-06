Wednesday, September 6, 2023
US city Louisville declares 3 September as ‘Sanatana Dharma Day’ amid ‘eradicate Sanatana’ calls by opposition parties in India

The official pronouncement was read at the Maha Kumbha Abhishekam event at the Hindu Temple of Kentucky in Louisville by Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith on behalf of the mayor.

OpIndia Staff
Craig Greenberg, the mayor of Louisville city in Kentucky in the United States has declared 3 September as ‘Sanatana Dharma Day’ in the city. The official pronouncement was read at the Maha Kumbha Abhishekam event at the Hindu Temple of Kentucky in Louisville by Deputy Mayor Barbara Sexton Smith on behalf of the mayor.

The celebration was attended by several spiritual leaders and dignitaries including Chidanand Saraswati, president of Parmarth Niketan, Rishikesh, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Bhagawati Saraswati along with Lieutenant governor Jacqueline Coleman, deputy chief of staff Keisha Dorsey, among others.

Notably, Greg Fisher, a former mayor of Louisville had earlier proclaimed 20 July to be ‘Encyclopaedia of Hinduism Day’ in Kentucky.

Chidanand Saraswati and Bhagawati Saraswati presided over the religious ceremony which launched the sacred rites and rituals that re-energise, rejuvenate and re-imbue the deities of the temple with potent divine energy. The observance was part of the auspicious occasion that entailed seven days of pooja and havan at the temple.

The intricacies of the various connotations associated with each of the elements provided in the pooja, such as the fire, the water, the flowers, etc., were revealed by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. The immense influence and significance of Sanatan Dharma and the Sanatan tradition were stressed by Chidanand Saraswati.

Hinduism’s connection with science and spirituality was underlined by Bhagawati Saraswati who illustrated how the two fields interact as well as overlap. The deputy mayor officially conferred Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Chidanand Saraswati with honorary citizenship of Louisville following the addresses. In addition to being appointed a Kentucky Colonel, a high state award, the latter had already been given the Key to the City of Louisville.

He voiced his displeasure over the recent controversy which revolved around the inflammatory remarks of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. “It is so sad that in India, some people are creating such negativity around Sanatan Dharma without realizing or understanding its value and depth, and yet here in America, in Louisville, Kentucky, we are celebrating the great declaration by the government of a day dedicated to Sanatan Dharma.”

Row over provocative comments on Sanatana Dharma

DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin equated Sanatan Dharma with diseases and called out for its complete eradication. “Mosquitoes, dengue, flu, malaria, corona, we should not oppose these things. They’ve to be eradicated completely. The same is the case with Sanatan,” he stated while addressing the ‘Eradicate Sanatan Conference.’

When the controversy escalated, he asserted that he would stand by every word he uttered in connection with the religion and further urged for uprooting it completely. “Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma. I spoke on behalf of the oppressed & marginalized, who suffer due to the Sanatan Dharma.”

Meanwhile, he garnered support from Congress party including son of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge, son of veteran Congressman P Chidambaram and Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram and Tamil Nadu Congress spokesperson and General Secretary Lakshmi Ramachandran for his outrageous statement.

Priyank Kharge claimed, “Any religion that does not promote equality or does not ensure you have the dignity of being human is not religion, according to me. Any religion that does not give equal rights or does not treat you like humans is as good as disease.”

Karti P Chidambaram went on an anti-Hindu tirade and alleged, “Sanatan Dharma is nothing but code for a Caste Hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the Good Ole Days! Caste is the Curse of India.”

Lakshmi Ramachandra attempted to create a divide between north and south Indian. She posted, “Sanathanam is another name for the hate-mongering, casteist Hindutva which has its origins in the North. In the south, our Hinduism is peace-loving and striving to be inclusive. Ramanujar, Vallalar and Narayana Guru kind of Hinduism is our Hinduism.”

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal mentioned that Congress believes in the ideology of “Sarva Dharma Samabhava.” However, he added that “every political party has the freedom to tell their views” and Congress party respects everybody’s beliefs.

