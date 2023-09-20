Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: History sheeter Gausjaman Khan kills girlfriend by slitting her throat and throws her into canal, arrested along with brother

When Gausjaman Khan was released from jail he learnt that his girlfriend wanted to marry someone else, after which he killed her

OpIndia Staff
Image from Jagran
Image via Jagran
15

A history-sheeter named Gausjaman Khan attempted to kill a girl by slitting her throat in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh after which the state police arrested him within 5 to 6 hours. He was shot in the leg and apprehended along with his brother Afroz Khan who was also wounded during the police action. According to reports, the incident transpired late on the night of 18 September.

A girl from Sultanpur’s Baldirai police station area was working in Delhi and had a romantic relationship with the accused who committed crimes regularly and was imprisoned. He was released from jail and learned that she had decided to marry someone else.

He was outraged and called her to Delhi under the pretext of an outing. They roamed around for an entire day after which took her to the canal track located at Harora Bazar in the Dhanpatganj area and slashed her throat with a knife before dumping the body in Sharda Canal. The victim, however, managed to swim out of the water. She knotted her stole securely around her neck and arrived at Dhanpatganj Common Service Centre (CSC).

She was referred to the medical college by the doctor after she received first aid. The police opened an investigation after receiving a complaint from the female’s brother and they began looking for the offender who was absconding after the occurrence. His brother, Afroz was reportedly with him during the instance. The probe is based on the account narrated by the hospitalised victim.

The police established the whereabouts of the two culprits during the inquiry who fired bullets at the officers when they were raided and were hurt during the ensuing exchange of gunfire. They were then taken into custody and are receiving treatment. Gausjaman Khan reportedly used to perpetrate crimes in Mumbai as well.

It is important to remember that a girl recently lost her life in Uttar Pradesh because Muslim youths pulled her dupatta while she was riding a bicycle. She was routinely harassed by them. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had instructed to take tough measures against such elements after the tragic episode came to light.

