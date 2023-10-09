The deceased from the deadly attack launched on Israel by Hamas, includes at least nine US citizens, US National Security Council spokesperson said, CNN reported on Monday.

“At this time, we can confirm the death of nine US citizens. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities,” the spokesperson said in a statement, as reported by ANI.

US authorities have been scrambling to establish how many Americans have been killed or taken hostage in the conflict.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on ‘State of the Union’ Sunday that the US was “working overtime” to verify reports of missing and dead Americans, and Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer said Americans are among the “scores” of hostages being held in Gaza, CNN reported.

State Department spokesman Matt Miller told CNN on Monday that US authorities are in close contact with Israel’s government and the families of those affected by the attack.

The US has pledged to provide additional military support in the coming days, though domestic political dysfunction could hamper the response, ANI reported.

Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin announced on Sunday stated that he has ordered the US Navy’s Ford carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean, near Israel. The USS Gerald Ford is the Navy’s most advanced aircraft carrier and it is being deployed to the area, along with a guided missile cruiser and four destroyers, as a deterrence measure, CNN reported.

But the current commander of the US Navy’s 5th fleet, which is responsible for US naval operations in the Middle East region including the Red Sea and Gulf of Oman, is still awaiting promotion to deputy commander of US Central Command, which oversees US forces and operations in the region following a hold by Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville over military confirmations.

Meanwhile, as the Biden administration looks to provide additional assistance to Israel, officials were unsure over the weekend about what could be accomplished without a sitting speaker. Acting Speaker Patrick McHenry has little power outside of recessing, adjourning or recognizing speaker nominations, and it’s unclear whether he can participate in intelligence briefings on the crisis, according to CNN.

It further reported citing administrative officials said they will look to the current USD 100 million in Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the rapid dispatch of weapons from existing stocks, to send more aid immediately, according to a person familiar with the discussion. The drawdown will likely need additional funds from Congress, the officials told lawmakers, as per CNN.

Hamas threatens to kill hostages for each bomb dropped on Gaza

The development comes amid an announcement from the Hamas that any death of Gaza civilians in Israeli air strikes will now result in the televised execution of hostages.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Military Wing of Hamas – Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Al Jazeera that they would execute hostages and broadcast it live for each bomb dropped on civilians in Gaza by Israel.

It is notable here that Gaza is one of the most densely populated regions in the world. Hamas has been notorious for hiding its terrorist operations and weapons deep in civilian areas, often using schoolchildren and families as human shields.

In response to the brutal terrorist attack on Israel that killed over 700 civilians and wounded over 2000 others, Israel has declared war on Hamas and has been pounding the Gaza Strip with bombs for 48 hours. The US and other NATO nations have declared support for Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis and foreign nationals are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. Hamas has massacred civilians brutally after attacking a music festival, and family homes in Southern Israel. Social media posts have surfaced where Hamas terrorists are seen killing children, women, and the elderly. The exact number of hostages are unknown.