On October 16, K Aradhana, a female member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was locked up in a dimly lit room for several hours by Students’ Federation of India (SFI) goons at Government Polytechnic College in Kannur, Kerala, a report published in Organiser said. During this confinement, she was denied access to the restroom. The incident took place after she was assaulted by SFI members, an act prompted by her distribution of ABVP membership forms and wearing a rakhi on her wrist.

She was forced into providing a written statement acknowledging her actions as wrong and committing to refrain from participating in ABVP activities on campus. ABVP has condemned this action by SFI as a violation of the girl’s rights. K Aradhana, a first-year student in the Textile Department, filed a complaint with the college principal regarding the ordeal she endured.

In most cases, the principals running these colleges tend to lean towards the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and additionally, they harbour apprehensions about the militant tendencies associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), and SFI.

The SFI goons subjected her to verbal abuse and demanded that she remove the rakhi from her wrist, the report said. When she inquired about the reason for this demand, they argued that it shouldn’t be worn within the college premises. They proceeded to inspect her bag and subsequently locked her up in a room. Aradhana’s father had to visit the campus to secure her release from captivity. In the absence of the principal on the campus, law enforcement had to intervene to resolve the situation.

ABVP has expressed its strong opposition to the acts of violence perpetrated by SFI. Gibin Raj, the president of ABVP in the Kannur district, stated that if the Principal supports those responsible for the incident, legal action will be pursued against him. He further emphasized that ABVP is committed to mobilizing students to counter acts of aggression and violence associated with the communist ideology.

According to reports, the individuals involved in the attack have been identified as SFI members including Akash Babu, Anuprakash, Swaswat, Manas, Niranjan, Gopika, and Sukrita. The incident highlights a concerning trend where Marxist groups are influencing even young girls in a negative manner. The Kannur district has gained notoriety for instances of violence by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) against their political opponents. Some of these incidents allegedly involve high-ranking CPM leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Gibin remarked that democracy has long been silenced and buried within the confines of Kannur Government Polytechnic. They target workers from other organisations, obstructing their legitimate activities. These authoritarian tendencies are unfortunately seeping into other educational institutions as well. It’s worth noting that the CPM and their affiliated groups often vociferously advocate for women’s safety, yet they are involved in actions like assaulting a girl engaged in the activities of her own organization, which presents a stark contradiction.

Strong aversion to customs rooted in Bharatiya and Hindu traditions, such as the rakhi festival, and assertive Hindus is not an uncommon occurrence in Southern India. Recently, several leaders, including DMK’s Udhayanidhi Stalin, A Raja, and Congress’ Priyank Kharge made disparaging remarks against Sanatana Dharma. In fact, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) appears to oppose these values even more vehemently than religious extremists do. In response to the injustices suffered by Aradhana, members of ABVP organised a protest march. According to reports, the police have initiated legal action against certain SFI workers, as the college principal has not taken any measures to address the situation.