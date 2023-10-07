The Deoria massacre case has fumed the politics in Uttar Pradesh where the incumbent Yogi Adityanath has started its action amidst the criticism from the opposition. Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav issued a statement after the demolition notice was pasted on the illegal houses of local strongman Premchand Yadav and his family.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to indirectly advise the Uttar Pradesh government to exercise caution and appealed to take steps towards maintaining peace. “A crime would be committed if anyone involved in the Deoria incident is treated unjustly. The government and administration must maintain an atmosphere of calm and refrain from taking any actions that prove to be detrimental to the same. Peace efforts should not end in murder or retaliation of similar instances nor should such occurrences provide an opening for any power to gain political advantage.”

देवरिया कांड में अगर किसी भी पक्ष के साथ अन्याय हुआ तो ये भी एक अपराध होगा। शासन-प्रशासन का दायित्व है कि वो वातावरण को तनावमुक्त करे व रखे और ऐसा कोई भी काम न करे जो माहौल बिगाड़े।



शांति की कोशिश का अंत किसी की हत्या या हत्या का प्रतिकार नहीं हो सकता और न ही ऐसी वारदातें किसी… — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) October 7, 2023

Premchand Yadav was reportedly connected to the Samajwadi Party and was frequently involved in land-related controversies. He utilized money and political influence to gain control of the land and was accused of forcing his way into purchasing several expensive lands at low price rates.

The arrangements are in place to run a bulldozer on Premchand Yadav’s residence and a notification which bears the mention of unlawful construction is posted outside the house. It reads that there have been illegal constructions and intrusions on government lands and his family members would have to appear in court before the Tehsildar on 7 October and respond to the show-cause notice. Otherwise, the Tehsil administration is going to issue a unilateral order mandating the demolition of the encroached land or portion of the property within the predetermined time frame.

The revenue team has put eviction notices on the houses of five accused including former District Panchayat member Premchand Yadav. The action was initiated as a result of a case that the accountant filed against five individuals at the Tehsildar Court two days prior under Section 67 of the Uttar Pradesh Revenue Code 2006.

It is noteworthy that Premchand Yadav, a resident of Abhaypur Tola and Satya Prakash Dubey from Ledha Tola in Fatehpur Village were involved in a land dispute. Gyan Prakash Dubey, the latter’s younger brother had presented the former with the deed to his portion of the land. Every day, arguments broke out between the two sides in relation to this matter.

A complaint was made to the tehsil and police administration on behalf of Satya Prakash Dubey that Premchand Yadav had built a house on public land which belongs to the forest department and government school. The case is settled through the submission of a false report because of the dominant influence in the police administration.

Premchand Yadav was the first one to be murdered on 2nd October in Fatehpur village followed by the brutal death of Satya Prakash Dubey and five members of his family in retaliation. The police had lodged a First Information Report against 27 named and 50 unidentified people in response to the complaint of the latter’s eldest daughter Shobhita. Twenty culprits have already been sent to jail.

The homes and land of all the offenders were surveyed when the gruesome event came to light which revealed that they had illegally encroached on the government land and even erected permanent houses in some parts. The Tehsil administration reached Premchand Yadav’s house and served notice that his family refused to accept after which eviction notices under 67A were given at the places of five accused.

Two of the notifications are in the name of his father Ram Bhawan as well as his brother Ramji Yadav, uncles (father’s brothers) Paramhans Yadav and Gorakh Yadav among others. They are required to present themselves in room number 2 on 7 October with proper proof and documentation. The notice of eviction has been posted by the Naib Tehsildar, according to Chief Revenue Officer Rajneesh Rai.

Premchand Yadav and Satya Prakash Dubey had a fierce altercation at the latter’s place which quickly escalated and he was fatally attacked by a woman of Satya Prakash Dubey’s family killing him instantly. As soon as the hamlet heard of his death a mob of his supporters attacked Satya Prakash Dubey’s house and fatally beat him and four other family members, including his wife Kiran Devi (52), his 15-year-old son Dipesh (also known as Gandhi), and his daughters Saloni (17) and Nandini (10). His 8-year-old kid Anmol survived the violent assault and was admitted to hospital for treatment.