Dagestan, Russia: Muslim mob storms airport searching for Jews to kill after flight lands from Tel Aviv, shouts ‘Allah Hu Akbar’ looking for Israelis to lynch

As per Russian news, the mob at the airport was raising anti-Semitic slogans, chanting "Allah Hu Akbar" and holding Palestinian flags. The plane they tried to attack belonged to Red Wings, a Russian carrier.

Muslim mob attacked plane originating from Israel in Russia
On 29th October (local time), an armed Muslim mob stormed into the main airport in Russia’s Dagestan region, searching for Jews to kill. The incident took place minutes after a flight originating from Tel Aviv, Israel, landed at the airport in Makhachkala, the capital of Muslim-majority Dagestan. Out of the 3.2 million population in the region, around 83% are Muslims. Videos of the incident went viral on social media.

In one of the videos, a mob can be seen charging towards the plane and a flight attendant rushing the passengers back inside to ensure safety. Police were called to the scene to control the situation. As per Russian news, the mob at the airport was raising anti-Semitic slogans, chanting “Allah Hu Akbar” and holding Palestinian flags. The plane they tried to attack belonged to Red Wings, a Russian carrier.

The Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem has released a statement that the Israeli ambassador in Moscow was working with the Russian authorities. The statement read, “The State of Israel views grave attempts to harm Israeli citizens and Jews anywhere.” The Foreign Ministry urged the Russian law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of Israelis and Jews. The statement read, “Israel expects the Russian law enforcement authorities to safeguard all Israeli citizens and Jews, whoever they may be, and to take robust action against the rioters and against the unbridled incitement being directed at Jews and Israelis.”

As per Times of Israel, an eyewitness said around 50 men approached the airplane and asked if there were Jews among the passengers. The mob demanded to see the passport of the eyewitness, who had a Russian passport. Notably, there were Dagestani children on the plane who had undergone medical treatment in Israel.

The Muslim mob had responded to a call made on a Telegram channel to arrive at the airport to confront passengers coming from Israel. The messages in the Telegram channel called on rioters to “avenge Gaza”. The flight landed at Makhachkala Airport at around 7 PM (local time). The transit flight that was attacked by the Muslim mob was scheduled to take off for Moscow two hours after landing at the Makhachkala airport.

Office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that “Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis.” Following the incident, the airport was closed for flights, and security forces arrived to maintain law and order.

Degastan is a Muslim-majority state in Russia. The Muslim insurgency has been a problem for both federal and local authorities for years as they have struggled to subdue the increasing number of Muslims in the region. There are Jews in the region, but most of them are concentrated in Derbent, which is located near the border with Azerbaijan. The situation in the region is so tense that the Israelis traveling at Degastani border crossings are kept apart from the general passenger population to ensure their safety.

Reports stated that the flight was later diverted to another airport, but the passengers faced a violent mob there too.

Israel Hamas War

On 7th October (local time), Hamas launched the worst terrorist attack on southern Israel, killing at least 1,300 Israelis and foreign nationals, including children, the elderly and women. Over 200 people were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorists. Women were raped, children were killed in front of their parents, the elderly were shot dead point black in their homes, Israeli soldiers were killed, and the terrorists mutilated their bodies during the attack. Israel launched a counter-strike on Hamas. So far, around 8,000 lives have been lost in Israeli air strikes. Israel has warned the civilians multiple times to evacuate, but reports suggest that Hamas terrorists keeps stopping them. Meanwhile, India launched Operation Ajay to rescue Indians from Israel. On 30th October, the Israel-Hamas war entered its 23rd day.

Searched terms Makhachkala airport, Dagestan Russia, Dagestan Muslims Jews
