On 18th October, co-founder of dubious web portal Alt News, Pratik Sinha, claimed in a post on X that “there is no God”. His statement came while trying to support the Palestinian cause on social media. However, his attempt misfired as followers of his associate and co-founder of Alt News, Mohammed Zubair, accused him of misinformation and abused him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sinha said, “Reminder: There is no god. Religion is a made-up thing. There is no one keeping account of the atrocities humans are committing on other humans. No one is keeping track of who’s good and who’s evil. American Presidents who have historically overseen the most amount of killing of innocent civilians across the world live very long lives. George Bush, the inventor of the fiction called WMD, is 77 and continues to live a healthy, hearty life while having authorised the killings of thousands.” (sic)

Followers of Mohammad Zubair, who put a target on former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for quoting Islamic text during a debate, got irked by the post and called him out.

An X user, Mukarram, said Sinha was “spreading atheists fitnah in the name of fact-checking”. (sic)

X user Azzhar Malik urged everyone not to donate to Alt News. Notably, every time Zubair put a target on a Hindu leader like Nupur Sharma or something favouring Islamists, the donations towards Alt News skyrocketed.

X user escapereality47 questioned if Pratik Sinha was in a mood of getting abused on social media.

Another X user, Sarfaraz Ahmed, wrote, “It’s your opinion, But we believe in “The God” Only one. I think you will also accept when you read the history of cruelty like Changez Khan, etc. One time world knows about his supremacy now what? Nobody knows where his grave is. So Every cruel person will be history as unknown.” (sic)

X user EkUrdistani wrote, “This world is temporary and only a test. No one is punished during the test anywhere. Examiner waits till results day to pass and fail someone. Hell and Heaven are eternal and have many tiers. So act accordingly.” (sic)

X user Asad Khan replied to Sinha’s post and said, “We believe there is, and all these evildoings are being jotted down perfectly, nothing is being neglected. Punishment and justice are sometimes delivered in this life or the hereafter, but there are no two thoughts about it not happening.” (sic)

Another X user, Abu Moin, said, “Reminder: There is Allah, The ONE and Only, Creator and sustainer. All religions are man-made except Islam, which has been ordained and sent by Allah SWT. There are servants of Allah(Angels) who keep an account of every deed and will be held to account on ‘THE DAY’. Bushes, Netanyahu’s and Macrons leading healthy and hearty lives without being held to account is a testimony to man made system of Liberal-secular world order being incapable of delivering Justice and humanity need Islam for Justice to prevail.” (sic) He then urged him to contact Zubair for further clarification.

Mohammad Zubair put a target on Nupur Sharma

In May 2022, former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma got agitated by the comments of Islamist panellist Taslim Ahmed Rehmani on Bhagwan Shiv and quoted Islamic texts in retaliation. However, Alt News‘ co-founder and fake news peddler himself cunningly edited the video to depict Sharma as a ‘blasphemer’. He ran an international campaign to put a target on her back, resulting in severe backlash against her. As a result, the BJP suspended her from the party, and she had to go into hiding. Because of the act of Mohammed Zubair, there were protests across the country, and Islamists killed Hindus for supporting Nupur Sharma. Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor from Udaipur, Rajasthan, was beheaded by Islamists for supporting Sharma. Umesh Kolhe from Amravati, Maharashtra, was also killed for the same reason.