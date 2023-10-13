On Thursday (13th October), the Interior Minister of France Gérald Darmanin announced a ban on the pro-Palestininan protests in the country amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Minister Darmanin has ordered the local authorities to enforce a ban on all pro-Palestinian demonstrations to maintain law and order.

Meanwhile, French President Emanuel Macron has urged the people of France to stay united and not to add “national fractures to international fractures.”

“This event is an earthquake for Israel, the Middle East and beyond. It is this shield of unity that will protect us from drifting away and from all hatred. Let us not bring ideological adventures to France by imitation or by projection. Let us not add national fractures to international fractures,″ Macron said.

Historically, fighting in the Middle East has heightened tensions in France, which is reported to have the world’s third-biggest Jewish population behind Israel and the United States, as well as the largest Muslim population in Western Europe.

During the televised address, President Macron stated that 13 French citizens had been killed in Israel during the ongoing conflict, with 17 persons still missing, many of whom are suspected of being taken captive by Hamas. Meanwhile, the Paris prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into the killings and suspected kidnappings.

Since Hamas attacked Israel on 7th October, the French government has reported 24 arrests for more than 100 antisemitic crimes in France, including verbal abuse, people captured with knives near Jewish schools and synagogues, and a drone fitted with a camera discovered over a Jewish cultural centre. An online watchdog has received almost 2,000 reports of antisemitic speech.

Notwithstanding the ban, there was a sizable crowd of pro-Palestinian protestors in Paris on Thursday. Ten people were arrested and water cannons were used to disperse the 3,000-person gathering at Place de la République, where demonstrators raised anti-Israel slogans like “Israel murderer” and “Palestine will win”.

Germany bans anti-Israel protests

On Thursday, 12th October, Germany declared a ban on pro-Hamas activities, as well as banned “Samidoun”, a pro-Hamas group that openly hailed the onslaught against Israel. Earlier, radicals affiliated with the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network gathered in the Berlin-Neukölln district and distributed sweets to celebrate Hamas’s attack on Israel. Notably, the Samidoun group has a history of organising gatherings glorifying Palestinian terrorism.

Germany has also authorised Israel’s request to use two leased drones in its operation against Hamas.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz informed parliament that anyone who supports Hamas, uses its insignia, or burns Israeli flags will be prosecuted, and that authorities will “bring anyone who does such things to justice.”

UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman proposes ban on raising Palestinian flags, London Police rejects

In a letter to police chiefs, dated 10th October, UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman said that waving Palestinian flags and using popular pro-Palestine slogans could be illegal under the Public Order Act.

“Behaviours that are legitimate in some circumstances, for example, the waving of a Palestinian flag, may not be legitimate such as when intended to glorify acts of terrorism. Nor is it acceptable to drive through Jewish neighbourhoods, or single out Jewish members of the public, to aggressively chant or wave pro-Palestinian symbols at. Where harassment is identified, I would encourage the police to take swift and appropriate enforcement action,” the letter stated.

London Police, however, rejected the Home Secretary’s proposed ban on displaying Palestinian flags. Deputy Commissioner Dame Lynne Owens has committed to safeguarding the Jewish community. However, Owens said that her officers would not take automatic action against Palestinian flag-waving demonstrators. Dame Lynne reiterated the Metropolitan Police’s position in an open letter to London’s Jewish communities.

On Monday, three Palestine supporters were arrested in London during protests outside the Israel Embassy. On Wednesday, four were arrested outside Manchester Central Library in St. Peter’s Square during an anti-Israel protest.

Israel Hamas War

The death toll in the Hamas terror attack in Israel has crossed 1300, as per the latest reports, while over 3,300 are injured. Most of the victims are civilians, as Hamas terrorists opened fire on civilian areas in Israel near the Gaza border. Hamas also abducted a large number of victims, holding them as hostages in Gaza. Bodies of over 1500 Hamas terrorists have been located in Israel and along the border, killed in retaliatory fire by Israeli forces.

Hundreds of Hamas terrorists entered Israel through land, sea and even using paragliders, after overwhelming the Iron Dome missile defence system of Israel by firing over 5000 rockets in just 20 minutes. Israel has launched a massive attack on Gaza Strip following the terror attack and has struck hundreds of Hamas sites. Israel has also cut power and water supply to Gaza, and have prevented entry of supplies to the landlocked coastal strip.

Hamas has declared Friday, 13th of October as the day for global Jihad, and has been instigating antisemitic sentiments around the world.