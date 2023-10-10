Tuesday, October 10, 2023
HomeNews ReportsF*** Jews, Gas the Jews: Hamas terror supporters in Sydney openly call for a...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

F*** Jews, Gas the Jews: Hamas terror supporters in Sydney openly call for a repeat of the Holocaust while waving Al-Qaeda flags

The mob chanted several Islamic and anti-semitic chants, waved banners crying Muslim victimisation, and even committed arson around the Opera House.

OpIndia Staff
F*** Jews, Gas the Jews: Hamas terror supporters in Sydney openly call for a repeat of the Holocaust while waving Al Qaeda flags
Pro-Hamas protesters attempted to vandalised the Sydney Opera House on 9th October (source: X/ AustralianJA)
27

Australia witnessed a new low on Monday (9th October) as Hamas terror supporters marched from the Town Hall to the Sydney Opera House and called for the extermination of Jews. Notably, Hamas is designated as a terrorist organisation in Australia.

“Gas the Jews,” they chanted in a vile reference to the holocaust wherein at least six million Jews were brutally mass murdered by Hitler in Nazi Germany and the neighbouring countries it occupied in Europe. The mob hurled black Al-Qaeda flags as they chanted these hateful slogans.

Several videos of the anti-semitic protests on the steps of the Sydney Opera House are going viral on the internet with users calling out the terrorising display of hatred for Jews in support of terrorists.

“F* Israel, F* Jews, F*** Albanese, Allah Hu Akbar,” the mob yelled while attempting to set the Israeli flag on fire before stomping it and ripping it to shreds. Simultaneously, Palestinian flags were waved and flag marches were conducted.

Protests in support of the terrorist group Hamas were organised in Sydney by the Palestine Action Group Sydney. The mob chanted several Islamic and anti-semitic chants, waved banners crying Muslim victimisation, and even committed arson around the Opera House.

The mob hurled lit flares over the police chain in an attempt to damage the Opera House. Even as hate speech echoed on the streets of Sydney without restraint, the mob held signs that read “Stop persecuting Muslims” and “Stand for the oppressed”.

At least three individuals reportedly attempting to raise the Israeli flag at the pro-Hamas protests in Sydney were detained by the police. The police had warned the Jewish people not to visit areas around the Sydney Opera House in view of the violent protests.

Moreover, an indigenous community engagement officer at the University of Sydney likened the support to the terrorist cause of Palestine to the experience of the Aboriginal people in Australia.

Some Australian politicians like New South Wales Greens MP Jenny Leong have openly supported the pro-Hamas protests and have been criticising any support to Israel, which was struct by 5,000 rockets launched by Hamas on 7th October killing hundreds of Israelis and foreign nationals too.

Australia’s Racial Discrimination Act makes it “unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if the act is reasonably likely in all the circumstances to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or group of people, and the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or some or all of the people in the group”. However, the law does provide certain exemptions under the law in the name of freedom of speech.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSydney opera house hamas, sydney opera house jews, al qaeda sydney
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
660,252FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com