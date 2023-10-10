Australia witnessed a new low on Monday (9th October) as Hamas terror supporters marched from the Town Hall to the Sydney Opera House and called for the extermination of Jews. Notably, Hamas is designated as a terrorist organisation in Australia.

“Gas the Jews,” they chanted in a vile reference to the holocaust wherein at least six million Jews were brutally mass murdered by Hitler in Nazi Germany and the neighbouring countries it occupied in Europe. The mob hurled black Al-Qaeda flags as they chanted these hateful slogans.

Several videos of the anti-semitic protests on the steps of the Sydney Opera House are going viral on the internet with users calling out the terrorising display of hatred for Jews in support of terrorists.

"Gas the Jews' on the steps of the Sydney Opera House pic.twitter.com/kLv9QMex65 — Australian Jewish Association (@AustralianJA) October 9, 2023

“F* Israel, F* Jews, F*** Albanese, Allah Hu Akbar,” the mob yelled while attempting to set the Israeli flag on fire before stomping it and ripping it to shreds. Simultaneously, Palestinian flags were waved and flag marches were conducted.

Protests in support of the terrorist group Hamas were organised in Sydney by the Palestine Action Group Sydney. The mob chanted several Islamic and anti-semitic chants, waved banners crying Muslim victimisation, and even committed arson around the Opera House.

The mob hurled lit flares over the police chain in an attempt to damage the Opera House. Even as hate speech echoed on the streets of Sydney without restraint, the mob held signs that read “Stop persecuting Muslims” and “Stand for the oppressed”.

Palestinians making Hitler proud today in Sydney, Australia. Yelling “Gas the Jews” while waving black Al-Qaeda flags. Focus on the flags, they reveal a lot about who is supporting Hamas. pic.twitter.com/90Ozqnr9Go — Imam of Peace (@Imamofpeace) October 10, 2023

At least three individuals reportedly attempting to raise the Israeli flag at the pro-Hamas protests in Sydney were detained by the police. The police had warned the Jewish people not to visit areas around the Sydney Opera House in view of the violent protests.

Moreover, an indigenous community engagement officer at the University of Sydney likened the support to the terrorist cause of Palestine to the experience of the Aboriginal people in Australia.

Some Australian politicians like New South Wales Greens MP Jenny Leong have openly supported the pro-Hamas protests and have been criticising any support to Israel, which was struct by 5,000 rockets launched by Hamas on 7th October killing hundreds of Israelis and foreign nationals too.

Australia’s Racial Discrimination Act makes it “unlawful for a person to do an act, otherwise than in private, if the act is reasonably likely in all the circumstances to offend, insult, humiliate or intimidate another person or group of people, and the act is done because of the race, colour or national or ethnic origin of the other person or some or all of the people in the group”. However, the law does provide certain exemptions under the law in the name of freedom of speech.