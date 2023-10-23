Monday, October 23, 2023
US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar plays Muslim victimhood over backlash for organising protest rallies against Israeli retaliation to Hamas attacks

The Somalia-born representative from Minnesota has conveniently released (read leaked) voicemails to seemingly further her political agenda against Republicans and religious agenda against Israel.

OpIndia Staff
According to left-liberal social media page Occupy Democrat, the voicemails were made public by Ilhan Omar claiming threat to her and her family
Anti-semite US Muslim representative Ilhan Omar has reportedly said that she has allegedly received voicemails calling her a “traitor”, a “terrorist”, telling her to “drop dead”, wishing that “someone would kill you and put you in hell”, calling her a “piece of ****. She has reportedly claimed that vigilantes would poison her and that she fears for her family’s safety.

This comes reportedly in the wake of Ilhan Omar’s rallies against Israel’s retaliatory attacks on Hamas following the 7th October terrorist attack. 1,300 people were killed in Israel in the brutal attack by Hamas.

The reports about Omar fearing for her safety paint a rather politically convenient picture for the Democrat Congresswoman making her and the entire Muslim community look like victims. Part of a report by The Independent reads, “She condemned Hamas’s attack on Israel, but has no less become a target for hate, potentially due to her longstanding criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians and Washington’s ongoing support for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.”

However, Omar’s timeline on X, formerly Twitter, shows that she has received extensive backlash from Muslims too for her tweet condemning Hamas on 8th October. The tweet pinned on her X account reads, “I condemn the horrific acts we are seeing unfold today in Israel against children, women, the elderly, and the unarmed people who are being slaughtered and taken hostage by Hamas. Such senseless violence will only repeat the back-and-forth cycle we’ve seen, which we cannot allow to continue. We need to call for de-escalation and ceasefire. I will keep advocating for peace and justice throughout the Middle East.”

Several pro-Palestine and Muslim voices lashed out at Omar’s rare criticism of the terrorist attack on Israel. One user named Altaf Hussain (@tafipk2) wrote, “Do you condemn the illegal occupation of Palestine by Israel??”

Screenshot of a tweet by a Muslim X user criticising Omar’s condemnation of Hamas

Another user named Syed Uzair Ul Haq called the anti-semitic Congresswoman an “apostate” saying that she is a disgraced woman who will not be accepted by Muslims, and neither non-Muslims.

Screenshot of a tweet by an X user calling out Omar for condemning Hamas terrorist attack on Israel

A user named @hamiddady1 wrote, “Anyone who hypocritically talks about human rights today in defense of the Zionists, remind him of the following crimes to shut his mouth.”

Screenshot of a tweet by a Palestinian supporter lashing out at Ilhan Omar’s tweet condemning Hamas terrorist attack on Israel
Screenshot of a tweet by a Muslim lashing out at Ilhan Omar’s tweet condemning Hamas terrorist attack on Israel
Screenshot of a tweet by a Muslim calling Ilhan Omar a “kafir” for her tweet condemning Hamas terrorist attack on Israel
Screenshot of a tweet by a Palestinian supporter countering Ilhan Omar’s tweet condemning Hamas terrorist attack on Israel
Screenshot of a tweet by a Palestinian supporter calling Ilhan Omar a “sell out” for condemning Hamas
Screenshot of a Muslim criticising Ilhan Omar for condemning Hamas terrorist attack on Israel

But the Somalia-born representative from Minnesota has conveniently released (read leaked) voicemails to seemingly further her political agenda against Republicans and religious agenda against Israel. According to left-liberal-run social media account Occupy Democrats, the voicemails have been made public by Omar herself.

NBC News accessed voicemails received by Ilhan Omar allegedly calling her a “terrorist Muslim”. According to NBC News, another vigilante group “spying on the Congressman and her children had obtained all her addresses and handed them out to rapists”.

The report goes on to further Omar’s agenda to paint all Muslims as victims for “criticism of Israel”. The NBC report quotes Omar as saying, “In a statement, Omar said she and other Muslim Americans have been victims of a “dishonest smear” that equates criticism of Israel’s treatment of Palestinians with support for Hamas, which has created an environment where threats proliferate.”

It is interesting that the reports sympathising with Omar prominently highlight her refugee background and how her family fled Somalia during the civil war before they emigrated to the US. What these reports fail to mention is the alleged incest she indulged in in order to enter the United States.

Not to mention that Omar is known for being an anti-semite and a terrorist sympathiser. And her one tweet condemning Hamas is a rarest of rare incident for which she has received flak from her religious compatriots even as she has traditionally been a radical Muslim encouraging the hatred for Israel and even for India.

