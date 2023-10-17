Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, stated on Tuesday (17th October) that if Israel continues its operation in Gaza, Muslims worldwide will become unstoppable.

“No one can confront Muslims and the resistance forces if the Zionist regime’s crimes against Palestinians continue. The bombardment of Gaza must stop immediately,” Khamenei was quoted as saying.

Khamenei argued that those responsible for ‘crimes’ against Palestinians in Gaza should face justice. His remarks come a day after Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that if Israel does not stop its actions in Gaza, Iran may take ‘preemptive action’ against it within hours.

“All possible options and scenarios are there for Hezbollah. Everything has been considered correctly in their calculations and resistance leaders will not allow Israel to take any action in the region. Any preemptive measure is possible in the coming hours,” Amir-Abdollahian said.

Israel confirmed, also on Sunday (15th October), that Iran had threatened it with ‘intervention’ in case of a ground operation in Gaza. “The warning was transmitted through the UN Special Coordinator, who held a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister,” the Israel War Room wrote on X.

The terrorist organisations Hamas and Hezbollah, operating in Lebanon, are supported by Iran, an old rival of Israel.

Following the most deadly attack by Hamas on the Jewish state last Saturday (7th October), Israel has started retaliatory attacks on Gaza which is controlled by Hamas. As the nation gets ready for a ground operation to target Hamas terrorists and its infrastructure, it has requested residents of the northern region in Gaza to leave and relocate to the southern section.