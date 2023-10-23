7th October denial is the new Holocaust denial, Israeli government spokesperson Eylon Levy announced in a post on X, formerly Twitter. Levy said that the world is witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon unfolding in real time.

In view of the same, Israel has begun to screen raw and unedited footage of Hamas’ terrorist attack which was obtained from the body cams of the terrorists who were eliminated by the Israeli forces following the attack. The footage is being released in a bid to counter the 7th October attack denial and will be shared with foreign media.

We are witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon unfolding in real time.



So tomorrow, Israel will screen for foreign journalists the raw, unedited footage of Hamas’ atrocities in the October 7 Massacre, as captured by its death squads’ body cams. pic.twitter.com/wm7rjuvFsn — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) October 22, 2023

He said, “Since the October 7th massacre the IDF has been collecting footage from body cams taken by the Hamas death squads as they rampaged through the communities in southern Israel butchering everyone in sight. Now, unfortunately, and I can’t believe I am saying this and I can’t believe that we as a country are having to do this as we work to defeat the terror organisation that brutalised our people, we are witnessing a Holocaust denial-like phenomenon evolving in real-time, as people are casting doubt on the magnitude of the atrocities that Hamas committed against our people and, in fact, recorded in order to glorify that violence.”

“Therefore tomorrow, the Government Press Office will screen for foreign media gruesome and as yet unseen footage of the barbarities perpetrated against our people on October 7th. This is footage that has not been made public. It will screen a compilation of raw and unedited footage from the October 7th massacre for journalists who can stomach the horrific truth and want to report on what they saw,” the Israeli government spokesperson said.

Levy was quoted by The Telegraph as saying, “People are casting doubt on the magnitude of the atrocities that Hamas committed against our people and, in fact, recorded in order to glorify that violence.”

The decision by the Israeli government to screen the raw footage of the massacre by Hamas comes in the wake of several prominent personalities as well as global organisations putting the onus of a ceasefire on Israel even as it lost more than 1,400 of its people to the 7th October carnage; more than 200 people are still missing.

So-called climate activist Greta Thunberg has called on Israel to ceasefire and has declared her solidarity with Gaza and Palestine. In a counter to the same, a video was released by Eylon Levy showing footage from the brutal attacks on Israeli homes and families by Hamas with a voiceover of Thunberg’s famous “How dare you?” speech.

Week 270. Today we strike in solidarity with Palestine and Gaza. The world needs to speak up and call for an immediate ceasefire, justice and freedom for Palestinians and all civilians affected.#FreePalestine #IStandWithPalestine #StandWithGaza #FridaysForFuture

Thread🧵 pic.twitter.com/0hVtya0yWO — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) October 20, 2023

Protests by terrorist sympathisers across several countries have normalised anti-semitic hatred and demonstrations including in the West. Parallely, several media groups and international institutions including the UN that have been calling for a ceasefire have encouraged critics of Israel to downplay the 7th October attacks on Israel.

Even

Israelis

Deserve

To

Live pic.twitter.com/4NUecYWeeY — Israel ישראל 🇮🇱 (@Israel) October 22, 2023

Social media and mainstream media channels are raging with debates about the proportion of civilians killed in Gaza in Israel’s retaliation to Hamas. In doing so, the terrorist group is getting a free pass while it uses civilians as human shields and continues to use residential infrastructure to attack Israel.