A Jewish ‘peace activist’ Vivian Silver is feared to have been kidnapped by the Hamas terrorists in the October 7 attack in Israel. According to reports, the 74-year-old journalist’s relatives and friends last spoke with her on Saturday, the day Hamas terrorists struck Israel, at 11 a.m. local time while she was in Israel. Since early that morning, she had been texting about missiles and gunshots outside her home in Kibbutz Be’eri, close to the Gaza border.

Vivian Silver is a Canadian-Israeli ‘peace activist’ who has spent nearly 50 years working in support of the Palestinians. She even went so far as to drive cancer-stricken Gaza residents to Jerusalem for treatment after meeting them at the border crossing. Now she is one of those who are feared to have been either killed or kidnapped by Palestinian terrorist group Hamas and taken to Gaza.

In her last messages to friends, Silver described the perilous scenario she was in as terrorists broke into her home. The last message from her included phrases like, “They’re coming in. I’m hiding behind the door of the closet,” leaving her friends deeply concerned.

A report by NBC News further stated that Silver’s friend Avital Brown had sent her a WhatsApp message on Saturday (October 7) morning and in less than a minute, Silver responded from her home in Kibbutz Be’eri.

“It’s absolute chaos here. Terrorists have infiltrated Be’eri. There is shooting and screaming,” she reportedly texted in Hebrew at 7:54 a.m. Brown replied immediately but never heard back from her, which also raised suspicions that she was either killed or abducted by the Hamas terrorists who invaded her house on Kibbutz Be’eri in Isreal.

Several media outlets reported that while she was on a call with her son Yonatan Zeigen, the violence outside her window grew worse and they had to end the connection.

“She wrote me that she had armed people inside her house. And then communication stopped,” Yonatan, her son, is leading efforts to find any information about her whereabouts told the media.

“We haven’t heard from my mum since Saturday. We have turned to her Bedouin colleagues and contacts in the Negev, but no one knows if she was in fact kidnapped to Gaza,” he added.

Among the missing Israeli's is 74-year-old Vivian Silver. Her son, Yonatan Zeigen, joins us to talk about Saturday morning as the violence unfolded. pic.twitter.com/jEdauyLd5Y — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) October 9, 2023

Meanwhile, CCTV footage has emerged showing heavily armed Hamas terrorists arriving in Kibbutz Be’eri in southern Israel on Saturday. Several local media outlets reported, citing the ZAKA search and rescue group that about 1000 bodies have been removed from Kibbutz Be’eri, however, the casualties are suspected to be higher.

Vivian Silver’s family is concerned that she could be one among the hundreds of hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Who is Vivian Silver, the Jewish ‘peace activist’ now feared kidnapped by Hamas terrorists

Originally from Winnipeg, Canada, Vivian Silver migrated to Israel in 1974. Silver moved to the kibbutz near the Gaza Strip with her late husband and two sons 33 years ago. The 74-year-old Jewish-Canadian ‘peace activist’ was abducted from her Kibbutz Be’eri home where she has spent decades in the peace movement workly closely with Gaza moderates.

Vivian Silver is associated with the group Women Wage Peace, which advocates for women’s active participation in Middle East diplomacy. She has also volunteered with an organisation that transports ill Palestinians from Gaza to Israeli hospitals.

The woman peace activist, who dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of Palestinians and was actively involved in humanitarian efforts to improve the lives of Palestinian women and children for several decades, has been either killed or abducted by Palestine’s Hamas terrorists.

Meanwhile, in response to the unprovoked terrorist attack by Hamas, Israel has escalated its airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and imposed a blockade on the region, preventing the flow of essential supplies, including food and fuel.

This retaliation followed a violent incursion by Hamas terrorists who announced on October 9, Monday, that any death of Gaza civilians in Israeli air strikes would now result in the televised execution of hostages.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Military Wing of Hamas – Al-Qassam Brigades announced on Al Jazeera that they would execute hostages and broadcast it live for each bomb dropped on civilians in Gaza by Israel.

It is notable here that Gaza is one of the most densely populated regions in the world. Hamas has been notorious for hiding its terrorist operations and weapons deep in civilian areas, often using schoolchildren and families as human shields.

In response to the brutal terrorist attack on Israel that killed over 900 civilians and wounded over 2,500 others, Israel has declared war on Hamas and has been pounding the Gaza Strip with bombs for 48 hours. The US and other NATO nations have declared support for Israel.

Hundreds of Israelis and foreign nationals are believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas. Hamas has massacred civilians brutally after attacking a music festival, and family homes in Southern Israel. Social media posts have surfaced where Hamas terrorists are seen killing children, women, and the elderly. The exact number of hostages is unknown.