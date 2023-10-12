The radical Islamic organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) is set to host an event to show ‘solidarity’ with the Hamas terrorists who massacred hundreds of innocent civilians in Israel. The event named ‘Palestine Solidarity Convention’ is scheduled to be held in Muslim-majority Malappuram District in Kerala on October 13.

The poster of the event reads in Malayalam, “Zionist Adhinivesha Bheekarathakkethire” meaning “Against Zionist Occupying Terrorism”.

A meeting is going to be organised by Jamaat-e-Islamic Hind on 13th Oct in Malappuram Dist, Kerala in support of Hamas terrorism & Palastine and it is said to be attended by the ambassador of Palastine to India.



The Islamist organisation has reportedly extended invitations to the Ambassador of Palestine to India, Adnan Abu Alhaija, and the Islamic University of Gaza Vice Chancellor, Dr Kamlain Shaa’ath.

The Jamaat-e-Islami state committee member Dr. Nahas Mala confirmed the Palestinian envoy will address the convention virtually. However, it seems unlikely that Dr Shaa’ath, the vice chancellor of Gaza University, will attend the function amid the ongoing crisis between Israel and Palestine.

The event is being organised to demonstrate support and unity with Palestine and Hamas, the Islamist organisation whose unprovoked attack on Israel has until now claimed the lives of more than 1200 innocent Israeli citizens.

It may be recalled that the Islamist organisation Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) had recently grabbed the headlines for its role in instigating the hijab protests in Karnataka. The hijab controversy took a dangerous turn in Karnataka, leading to violence in many parts of the state. It is also imperative to mention here that a Kerala-based journalist had revealed how the Islamist organisation Jamaat-e-Islami has been receiving funds from Saudi Arabian universities to ‘Islamise’ India. Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) was banned on February 28, 2019, by the Government of India following the terror attack in Pulwama as it was suspected of funding the terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen.

Representatives of the Muslim community in India express solidarity with Palestine and Hamas

Prior to this, on October 10, the Students Islamic Organisation (SIO), the student wing of Jamaat-e-Islami, organised a gathering known as “Hamas Square” in Malappuram.

Along with organizing solidarity gatherings around Kerala, Jamaat-e-Islami has urged people to participate in ‘special prayers’ to show their unwavering support for Palestine.

Since Israel declared war following the Hamas terrorist attacks and ground invasion, the majority of the Islamists and other representatives of the Muslim community in India have also started supporting the global Ummah.

Four days after students of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) took out a protest march in support of Hamas terrorists, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “siding with oppressors instead of with the oppressed” after PM Modi’s statement condemning the terror attack.

In a statement released by AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani on October 10, the body held Israel responsible for the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7th October which made Israel retaliate.

Maulana Rahmani also justified the act of terror by Hamas which killed at least 1,200 people. “To call this reaction terrorism is to strengthen the oppressors, and is injustice to the victims,” the AIMPLB statement reads.

Likewise, the chief of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has been backing Palestine and Hamas during the conflict. On 11th October, Asaduddin Owaisi shared a photo of the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem on X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, “Hands of GAZA, Falasteen Zindabad. Violence Murdabaad (done mainly by Israel or any Group/organisation). Masjid e Aqsa Aabad Rahe.”

The AIMIM leader held Israel responsible for the attack by Hamas on Israel. The AIMIM leader has been resharing posts on X showing only Palestinian casualties while ignoring the murder of Israeli children.

However, notably, PM Modi has categorically condemned the attack on Israel as a “terrorist act”. At least 1,300 people have died in Israel in the terrorist attack by Hamas, while over 3000 are injured.