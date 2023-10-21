Saturday, October 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsWelfare Party of India may be an example of communist stupidity in supporting terror,...
Fact-CheckSocial Media Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Welfare Party of India may be an example of communist stupidity in supporting terror, but they didn’t use the Italy flag to support Palestine: Fact Check

The flag of the Welfare Party of India has remarkable similarity with the Italian flag, as both the flags are made of vertical panels of green, white and red. However, in the party's flag, there is a yellow olive leaves symbol and the words 'Welfare Party' in the middle panel

OpIndia Staff
16

As Israel continues its military action against Hamas in Gaza in retaliation to the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas, Islamists and leftists worldwide, who are traditionally anti-Israel, are protesting against Israel and in support of Hamas and Palestine. A similar protest march in support of Palestinians was taken out by the Kerala-based Welfare Party of India in Kerala on Friday, 20 October in Palakkad in Kerala.

However, when the photos and videos of the protest started appearing on social media, people started mocking the Welfare Party of India, saying that it was carrying the flag of Italy instead of the flag of Palestine. In the photos, the protestors were seen carrying a large number of flags which looked like the Italian flag.

As both the flags of Italy and Palestine contain the same colours, red, green and white, people assumed that the party mistakenly picked the wrong flag for the protest. The protestors were seen carrying a large banner saying ‘Free Palestine’, apart from the flag with green, white and red vertical bands.

“Socialist stupidity and Jew hatred are once again proven to be a package deal,” tweeted activist and radio talk show host Charlie Kirk.

Many other X users posted similar tweets, mocking the political party for carrying the Italian flag instead of the Palestinian flag.

However, actually it is the people mocking the Welfare Party of India are mistaken, and the party didn’t make any mistake in carrying the flag. This is because they were carrying neither the Italian flag nor the Palestinian flag, they were carrying the flag of their own party.

The flag of the Welfare Party of India has remarkable similarity with the Italian flag, as both the flags are made of vertical panels of green, white and red. However, there is a difference.

In the Italian flag, all three panels are blank, but in the WPI flag, there are design elements in the white part in the middle. It has the olive leaves symbol in yellow and the words ‘Welfare Party’ written vertically in black inside the white panel.

As the videos shared by the social media users are of low resolution, the yellow leaves symbol is mostly not visible against the white background. But parts of the words ‘Welfare Party’ in black are visible in some of the flags if the videos are observed carefully.

Moreover, in other images and videos of the protest posted by the party and others, it is clearly seen that it is the party flag, not the Italian flag.

In the video posted in the tweet below, which has better resolution, the yellow leaves symbol and black letters saying ‘Welfare Party’ are clearly seen in the flags carried in a pro-Palestine march by the party in Kozhikode.

Therefore, while the Welfare Party’s support for Palestinians is questionable given the horrific terror attack on Israel, the party didn’t make any mistake in picking the flag for the protest. People mocked them because their flag is almost similar to the Italian flag, assuming they were mistaking it for the Palestinian flag which has the same colours with the addition of a black panel.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘No comments, have nothing to say’: Trinamool Congress maintains distance from ‘cash for query’ allegations against party MP Mahua Moitra

OpIndia Staff -

Tamil Nadu: BJP leader and co-convenor of Annamalai’s En Mann En Makkal yatra arrested over protesting against the removal of a flagpole in Chennai

OpIndia Staff -

Gujarat: Pakistan-origin man arrested for spying in India 17 years after getting citizenship, allegedly sent malware to defence personnel

OpIndia Staff -

Pakistan: Close associate of JeM chief Mohammad Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Jabbar founder Dawood Malik killed by unidentified men

OpIndia Staff -

‘Hamas is not a terror outfit, they are fighting for Muslims’: SP leader Sumaiya Rana justifies Hamas terror attacks against Israel

OpIndia Staff -

“He has maintained high journalistic standards”: NYT defends rehiring Hitler-praising and pro-Hamas ‘journalist’ from Gaza for Israel-Hamas war

Paurush Gupta -

Mahua Moitra goes on a rant on X, says PAs and interns of all MPs use their parliamentary IDs, accuses Adani of offering her...

OpIndia Staff -

Kerala: Garment company in Kannur says it will not take fresh orders for uniforms of Israel Police, repeats Hamas lies on Gaza hospital bombing

OpIndia Staff -

‘Art, music, culture rise above nationalities’: Bombay High Court rejects plea seeking ban on Pakistani artists in India

OpIndia Staff -

Hurried trial: Supreme Court sets aside death penalty awarded to a man for rape and murder of three-month-old infant girl

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
662,984FollowersFollow
32,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com