Sunday, October 8, 2023
Egypt: Policeman kills two Israelis and one Egyptian at a tourist site in Alexandria

On 8th October, an Egyptian policeman opened fire at the Israeli tourists in the Mediterranean city of Alexandria. The incident took place at the Pompey’s Pillar site. Egyptian Interior Ministry said that at least two Israeli tourists and one Egyptian were killed in the attack. The death toll may rise.

Extra News quoted an unnamed security official saying that one more person was injured in the attack. The security agencies have detained the suspect police official. Soon after the attack, the area was cordoned off.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media in which two bodies could be seen lying on the ground. A few people at the site were seen helping an injured person, while a woman was heard screaming for help. The attack on Israeli tourists came at a time when Israel was seeing unprecedented attacks from Palestine.

Reportedly, after Israel retaliated to the terrorist attack by Hamas and used air power at Hamas locations in Palestine, Lebanon also attacked Israel. Israel has started to increase security on the Syria border as well.

Israel-Palestine war

On 7th October, terrorist organisation Hamas launched a massive rocket barrage and ground, air, and sea attack against Israel. In retaliation, Israeli forces launched Operation Swords of Iron and initiated air strikes on Hamas locations in Palestine. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel’s response to the Hamas incursion will “exact a huge price” on the terrorist group.

