As Israel launched a massive retaliatory action against Hamas in the Gaza Strip after the Hamas terror attack on Israel on Saturday, several Muslim nations have expressed their support for Hamas. A minister in Turkey has gone ahead in this aspect, who warned Israeli PM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that Hamas will kill him.

Nazif Yilmaz who is the Deputy Minister of National Education of Turkey threatened Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with death on X (Twitter). Referring to the Hamas terrorists, he wrote, “One day they will shoot you too. You will die.” Nazif Yilmaz posted this in reaction to a post uploaded by Netanyahu which portrayed Israel’s military retaliation to the recent gruesome attack on the Jewish nation. Netanyahu posted a video showing Israeli forces bombing Hamas sites in Gaza, with the caption ‘continue with all the strength’.

The Turkish minister however later deleted the tweet.

Notably, the Eurasian country is a major part of the powerful North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance headed by the United States. The comment received backlash from social media users who reminded the politician of the horrifying terror attack perpetrated by Hamas terrorists.

A netizen asked him what response he expected after the assailants massacred kids and added that Hamas “knowingly sacrificed their own when they committed acts of terror.”

WHAT DID YOU EXPECT???? THEY SLAUGHTERED KIDS AT A MUSIC FESTIVAL!!! HAMAS KNEW THIS WOULD BE THE RESPONSE. THEY!! THEY!! THEY!! KNOWINGLY SACRIFICED THEIR OWN WHEN THEY COMMITTED THESE ACTS OF TERROR. — HJ 🇺🇸 (@HallJoe15) October 11, 2023

Another asked the minister about his opinion on the atrocities inflicted by the Hamas terrorists on the morning of 7 October.

What do you have to say about the people Hamas killed Saturday morning when they invaded Israel? — Uzonna Ibeto (@uzonnaibeto) October 11, 2023

A user told him to go to the Israel border and not make empty threats on the platform.

An individual remarked, “Take a look at the deputy minister of national education of the republic. Notice his tone. The war between the two countries does not concern the ministry of national education nor it was provoked by the social media account. You don’t care what we think in private. Do not confuse your ministry. Be accountable.”

Cumhuriyetin milli eğitim bakan yardımcısına bak . Üsluba bak. İki ülke arasında yaşanan savaş ne milli eğitim bakanlığını ilgilendirir ne onun makamının sosyal medya hesabından provakasyon yapılır. Özelde ne düşündüğümüz umurunuzda değil . Bakanlığı Hesabınızda karıştırmayın.! — Belen Hanım (@Pelen_NaNa) October 11, 2023

A netizen posted an image featuring multiple soft toys for children with ’40 babies murdered’ scrawled in bold letters on top.

Armed Hamas terrorists stormed Israel during the attack on 7 October where they ransacked homes, rampaged through farms along with neighbourhoods and took up hundreds of hostages back to Gaza in addition to slaughtering at least 1,200 people and injuring thousands more including women, children and elderly. Since Israel began airstrikes on the Palestinian enclave at least 1,000 people have died in Gaza and many more are injured.

It is important to note that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is known for his proximity with the Islamist elements as well as providing monetary support to religious seminars in India to radicalise Muslims and taking them on a full-expense covered trip to his country for further indoctrination.

He has repeatedly supported Pakistan on the Kashmir issue and never condemned the terrorism carried out by the southsian country. Turkey has been found guilty of funding anti-India activities along with Pakistan including the anti-CAA protests and radical preacher Zakir Naik.