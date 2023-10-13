The US State Department has announced evacuation plans to help Americans leave Israel amid the raging war with Hamas. The US government will arrange charter flights starting Friday (13th October) to assist U.S. citizens and their immediate family members who cannot book commercial transit and seek a safe means of departing Israel.

“From these locations, individuals will be able to make their own onward travel arrangements to the destination of their choice,” the statement read. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said while details on the flights are still being worked out, US citizens will be flown out from Israel “to sites in Europe” starting Friday.

Screenshot of the “crisis intake form” released by the US State Department

However, there’s a catch. Interestingly, those Americans seeking assistance to leave Israel will have to fill out a “crisis intake form” and reportedly “sign an agreement to repay the US government prior to departure, ” which US law requires.

The “crisis intake form” for US citizens in Israel, accessed by OpIndia, provides four options under the Request Service section. When you select the third option which is for seeking assistance to leave, a new section “Additional Assistance” opens up. Under this section, the aid that has been provided is that of a loan from the US government to buy a commercial ticket.

Americans will also have to make their own arrangements for accommodation in whichever country they arrive. X user by the name of ‘The Meturgeman’ took to the social media platform to share screenshots of the purported emails from the Consular Affairs Crisis Management System (CACMS).

US STATE DEPARTMENT TELLS CITIZENS STUCK IN ISRAEL IT MAY HELP THEM EVACUATE – BUT ONLY IF THEY SIGN A PROMISSARY NOTE. pic.twitter.com/PfFI0i5mk1 — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 11, 2023

Part of the email reads, “Travelers should be prepared to arrange their own lodging at the safe location and pay for their own onward travel from the third country to their chosen destination. Departure assistance is provided via a loan from the US government which requires travellers to sign a promissory note (an agreement to repay) prior to departure.”

The Meturgeman shared an updated email from the CACMS stating that if Americans choose to take the departure assistance, transportation will be by air to Athens or Frankfurt, or sea from Haifa to Cyprus. “You will not be able to choose your destination – we will assign you to the next available flight or ship,” the email reads.

UPDATE: STATE DEPARTMENT PROVIDES AMERICANS STUCK IN ISRAEL WITH (LITTLE) MORE DETAIL, REITERATES THEY WILL HAVE TO PAY AND ARE AGAIN ON THEIR OWN ONCE THEY GET DUMPED IN CYPRUS, GREECE, OR GERMANY. https://t.co/Trs1EOylYa pic.twitter.com/JBopXJ9Qfv — The Meturgeman (@HaMeturgeman) October 12, 2023

According to abc news, commercial airlines like Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and American Airlines are in touch with the State Department to help set up flights for evacuation.

On Wednesday (11th October), the State Department updated its advisory for travel for Israel and the West Bank to a level 3, “reconsider travel”. due to “terrorism and civil unrest” and it currently has a “do not travel” advisory for Gaza. The death toll of Americans killed in the terrorist attack by Hamas on 7th October has risen to 27. At least 14 Americans are missing even as the US is trying to ascertain the details of a possible hostage situation.