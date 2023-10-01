On Saturday (September 30), the official X (formerly Twitter) account of ‘Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar’ informed that a man named Mohammed Faisal was taken into custody for assaulting a child on the previous day.

The accused is a resident of Jajmau suburb of Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, the police said, “A video from the Jajmau police station area went viral in which a person is seen beating a child.”

“Taking immediate cognizance of the case, the accused Mohammad Faisal, son of Ashraf resident of Jajmau has been taken into custody by the police station Jajmau. FIR has been registered in the case and legal action is being taken,” it further.

जाजमऊ थानाक्षेत्र का एक वीडियो वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक व्यक्ति एक बच्चे को पीटते हुए दिख रहा है। प्रकरण का तत्काल संज्ञान लेकर थाना जाजमऊ पुलिस टीम द्वारा आरोपी मोहम्मद फैसल पुत्र अशरफ निवासी जाजमऊ को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है, प्रकरण में FIR दर्ज जर विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है pic.twitter.com/a5k7i9WhsF — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE KANPUR NAGAR (@kanpurnagarpol) September 30, 2023

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Mohammed Faisal, kneeling in a jail cell with folded hands. On Saturday (September 30), a video went viral on social media wherein the accused was seen assaulting a boy, wearing a skull cap.

Faisal came to scene on his bike and proceeded to slap the boy. Thereafter, he was seen kicking the victim repeatedly. The footage of the incident, which was caught on CCTV, went viral on social media.

Soon after, Islamists attempted to impart a communal spin to the case by specifying the religion of the boy. This was despite the fact that both the victim and the perpetrator were from the same community.

They also insinuated that the accused was a Hindu and that the incident was a ‘hate crime.’ X user ‘The Muslim 786’ wrote, “A Muslim youth was slapped and kicked in the vicinity of a police jeep by a thug.”

‘Journalist’ Ali Sohrab, who has a history of peddling fake news on social media, also remained fixated on the Faith of the victim. “A Muslim youth was slapped and kicked in the presence of police personnel,” he claimed in a tweet (archive).

The dog-whistling by the likes of Ali Sohrab and ‘The Muslim 786’ led to calls for Hindu genocide.

FAKE NEWS ALERT 🚨

Another misleading info by agenda peddler journalist @007AliSohrab.



The handle posted that a "MusIim man" (with skull cap) was beaten. He probably didn't know that the accused name is Md Faisal.



Check the comment by a handle @SaleemKhanRana.… pic.twitter.com/M8E1Fwxpel — The Hawk Eye (@thehawkeyex) October 1, 2023

An Islamist named Saleem Khan Rana had warned, “When Muslims will hit the streets, kafirs (a derogatory term for non-Muslims) will die just from the fear of our congregation.”