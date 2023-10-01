Sunday, October 1, 2023
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest Mohammed Faisal for assaulting a ‘skull cap-wearing’ boy in Kanpur, Islamists give communal colour to the incident

Islamists attempted to impart a communal spin to the case by specifying the religion of the victim.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Police arrest Mohammed Faisal for assaulting a 'skull cap-wearing' boy in Kanpur, Islamists give communal colour to the incident
On Saturday (September 30), the official X (formerly Twitter) account of ‘Police Commissionerate Kanpur Nagar’ informed that a man named Mohammed Faisal was taken into custody for assaulting a child on the previous day.

The accused is a resident of Jajmau suburb of Kanpur city of Uttar Pradesh. In a tweet, the police said, “A video from the Jajmau police station area went viral in which a person is seen beating a child.”

“Taking immediate cognizance of the case, the accused Mohammad Faisal, son of Ashraf resident of Jajmau has been taken into custody by the police station Jajmau. FIR has been registered in the case and legal action is being taken,” it further.

The tweet was accompanied by a picture of Mohammed Faisal, kneeling in a jail cell with folded hands. On Saturday (September 30), a video went viral on social media wherein the accused was seen assaulting a boy, wearing a skull cap.

Faisal came to scene on his bike and proceeded to slap the boy. Thereafter, he was seen kicking the victim repeatedly. The footage of the incident, which was caught on CCTV, went viral on social media.

Soon after, Islamists attempted to impart a communal spin to the case by specifying the religion of the boy. This was despite the fact that both the victim and the perpetrator were from the same community.

They also insinuated that the accused was a Hindu and that the incident was a ‘hate crime.’ X user ‘The Muslim 786’ wrote, “A Muslim youth was slapped and kicked in the vicinity of a police jeep by a thug.”

‘Journalist’ Ali Sohrab, who has a history of peddling fake news on social media, also remained fixated on the Faith of the victim. “A Muslim youth was slapped and kicked in the presence of police personnel,” he claimed in a tweet (archive).

The dog-whistling by the likes of Ali Sohrab and ‘The Muslim 786’ led to calls for Hindu genocide.

An Islamist named Saleem Khan Rana had warned, “When Muslims will hit the streets, kafirs (a derogatory term for non-Muslims) will die just from the fear of our congregation.”

