On Wednesday (15th November), television actress and Biggboss season 14 winner Rubina Dilaik ‘reminded’ people that the festivities of Diwali are over while lamenting over firecrackers being burst since 10th November, saying that it is causing air and noise pollution. Taking to X, the “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki” serial fame actress said that it is enough now adding that noise pollution is killing her sleep.

“To whomsoever it may Concern! Diwali is OVER, Stop bursting crackers…..since 10th November, non stop crackers are being burnt till 3am in the morning……. ENOUGH NOW…. Air pollution toh hai hi …. Noise pollution is killing our sleeps…..,” Dilaik posted.

However, Rubina Dilaik’s X post on Diwali and the firecracker bursting did not go well with netizens as they called out the actress for being vocal about noise and air pollution on the Hindu festival of Diwali but remained conspicuously silent on environment and pollution-related issues for the rest of the year.

One X user named “Randomsena” wrote, “Stop using AC in your rooms. Stop using BMW/Audi Cars for personal use. 365 din Maze lengi or ab gyan pel rahi hain.”

Another one wrote, “Have seen your Village House in Chopal(Himachal) whole house is made of Trees. You have cut down trees to made Wooden House now giving Gyaan to everyone about Pollution.”

Another X user wrote, “Would u please stop using this luxurious cars which pollute nature? Have u ever concerned millions of the cow killings eid & order your festivals? Or would u condemn the 31 dec celebrations fire & sounds? If you never opens mouth for other issues but only talking about hindus?”

One X user shared the actress’s old pictures where she can be seen lighting sparklers and crackers being burst in the background.

Meanwhile, Rubina Dilaik shared the screenshot of some comments on her Instagram profile urging her to delete her “Anti-Hindu propaganda post” and wrote, “Don’t come and comment on my Instagram….. its NOT GYAN , Mr. Intelligently Dumb Vipul Shrisath! Aapse se zyaada hum tyohaar manaatein hain, par doosron ko takleef dekar nahi…”

In another post, the actress asserted that Diwali is festival of lights and that bursting of crackers is not mentioned in Ramayan as she wrote, “Diwali, is a festival of lights , celebration of Shree Ram returning to Ayodhya !Well, Ramayan mein bursting crackers for 10days was never mentioned , So all you Pseudo Hindu propaganda agents , Go and find someone ELSE to highlight your paid accounts and fake ids Dare Not!”

Reacting to Dilaik’s assertion that bursting firecrackers on Diwali is not mentioned in Hindu scriptures, Bombay High Court lawyer Ashutosh Dubey quoted Skand Purana to establish that bursting of firecrackers is actually mentioned in Hindu scriptures.

“Ms.@RubiDilaik Indeed Firecrackers have been Integral to Dīpāvali Festivities. The Skanda Purana says Diwali should be celebrated by holding Ulkas in our hands. This will show path to our ancestors. What are “Ulkas”? The meaning of this word has changed with time. GV Tagare translates it as “firebrands”. [Firecrackers in their early form were firebrands] It mentions that fireworks were burst during Lord Rama’s homecoming. It mentions crackers which burst and shine in the sky (gaganantarvirajitan). The great Maharashtrian saint and Shivaji Maharaj’s Guru, Samarth Ramdas also describes various kinds of fireworks burst by Lord Rama’s army in his Ramayana. These firecrackers include havaiya, nala, phula (phuljhari), ghosha etc,” Dubey posted.

This comes a day after several actors including Neha Sharma, Jiya Shankar and Fahmaan Khan received backlash over sharing an old post on NDTV to propagate a conspiracy blaming Diwali for poor air quality in Delhi and Mumbai.